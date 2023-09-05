Public safety officials in the Quad Cities are holding a first-of-it's-kind emergency resource fair Saturday.

Called the Be Ready Emergency Resource Fair is open and free to the public and focuses on education on emergency and disaster preparedness.

"The goal of the fair is to make our community more resilient," said Scott County EMA Deputy Director Brian Payne.

If you go When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Where: Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf.

Two speakers who've responded to and survived an active shooter will speak from 1-3 p.m. Retired Deputy Chief A.J. DeAndrea responded to the Columbine High School massacre in 1999 and helped rescue hostages at Platte Canyon High School in 2006. His daughter, Madalena DeAndrea, survived a mass shooting at a California bar in 2018.

"We are pleased to bring this education to our community," said Jim Hawkes, Scott County EMA Emergency Management Planning Specialist. "We never want an active shooter event, but the reality is that it is a possibility. Retired Deputy Chief A.J. DeAndrea will share about his experience during his 30-year law enforcement career, including his response to the Columbine and Platte Canyon school shootings and his daughter, Madelena DeAndrea, an emergency management specialist, will share her story of surviving a mass shooting.

The American Red Cross will offer a children's preparedness education program, Pillowcase Project, at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Representatives with the National Weather Service Quad Cities will speak at 11 a.m. and training will be offered on hands-only CPR and AED Awareness.

About 26 informational booths will be set up at the event, and food trucks Kelley Girls Pizza and Smokin Goodness will be there, too. Event officials will give the first 100 participants tourniquets.