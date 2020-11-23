Public walkway at Locks and Dam 14 to close for construction

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Rock Island District will close the walkway located along the riverfront at Locks and Dam 14 in Pleasant Valley. The walkway will close beginning Dec. 1 until Nov. 26, 2021.

The extended closure is necessary for demolition of the existing structure and construction of a new, concrete walkway.

During the closure, an alternate route to Smith’s Island and the Locks and Dam 14 viewing area will be available for pedestrian use. Signs will be posted informing visitors of the safe access route to Smith’s Island.

Public parking will also be limited during this time. A portion of the gravel parking lot will be roped off and designated for public use.

Quad-City Times​

