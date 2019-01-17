Rivermont Collegiate will hold a technology fair from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday at the school's Becherer Hall, 1821 Sunset Drive, Bettendorf.
Individual students, as well as teams of up to three participants, will demonstrate their projects and answer questions from Western Illinois University student judges. Each entry will receive either a blue or red ribbon.
Some projects will earn an additional purple rosette ribbon. Purple ribbon winners will be invited to attend the ITEC State Technology Fair in April on the Rivermont team.
Several Quad-City business representatives will be on hand to talk to students and families about careers available in their industries. Businesses that will be represented include Arconic, Exelon, Russell, Sears Manufacturing, STEAM on Wheels, Twin State Technical Services and Western Illinois University.
For more information, go to RivermontCollegiate.org/technology-fair/
If the event is postponed because of snow, notices will be posted at RivermontCollegiate.org and the Facebook page facebook.com/rivermontcollegiate.