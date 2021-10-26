DAILY RECORD

DAVENPORT
Kelly Fowler, 3432 Ridge Ct., residential addition, GRNESolar, $36,000.
Susan Ann Bowles, 1132 E. Rusholme St., residential addition, GRNE Solar, $24,999.
Hickory Homes, 1003 Arlington Ave., deck, $8,700.
USA Regrowth Rund LLC, 4106 N. Elsie Ave., residential remodel, $3,600.
McDonnell & Associates, 114 W. 35th St., residential remodel, $1,800.
McDonnell & Associates, 118 W. 35th St., residential remodel, $1,800.
McDonnell & Associates, 120 W. 35th St., residential remodel, $1,800.
McDonnell & Associates, 122 W. 35th St., residential remodel, $1,800.
McDonnell & Associates, 124 W. 35th St., residential remodel, $1,800.
McDonnell & Associates, 126 W. 35th St., residential remodel, $1,800.
McDonnell & Associates, 128 W. 35th St., residential remodel, $1,800.
McDonnell & Associates, 138 W. 35th St., residential remodel, $1,800.
McDonnell & Associates, 130 W. 35th St., residential remodel, $1,800.
McDonnell & Associates, 140 W. 35th St., residential remodel, $1,800.
McDonnell & Associates, 134 W. 35th St., residential remodel, $1,800.
McDonnell & Associates, 132 W. 35th St., residential remodel, $1,800.
McDonnell & Associates, 136 W. 35th St., residential remodel, $1,800.
McDonnell & Associates, 142 W. 35th St., residential remodel, $1,800.
McDonnell & Associates, 144 W. 35th St., residential remodel, $1,800.
McDonnell & Associates, 146 W. 35th St., residential remodel, $1,800.
McDonnell & Associates, 113 W. 35th St., residential remodel, $1,800.
McDonnell & Associates, 115 W. 35th St., residential remodel, $1,800.
McDonnell & Associates, 117 W. 35th St., residential remodel, $1,800.
McDonnell & Associates, 119 W. 35th St., residential remodel, $1,800.
McDonnell & Associates, 121 W. 35th St., residential remodel, $1,800.
McDonnell & Associates, 110 W. 35th St., residential remodel, $1,800.
McCoy Homes, 4910 Willow Circle, single-family dwelling, $290,000.
Rosemary Overton, 745 E. 6th St., deck, $5,000.
Premier Commercial Condominium LLC, 8450 N. Fairmount St., single-family dwelling, $800,000.
Cristin Langevin, 1919 E. 46th St., deck, $5,510.