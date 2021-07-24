 Skip to main content
DAILY RECORD
DAILY RECORD

Permits

ELDRIDGE

John Phillips, 2705 Daniels Ct., residential addition, $5,000.

Ed Leahy, 3211 S. 25th Ave., residential addition, $1,500.

ROCK ISLAND

Richard Lopez, 3055 38th St., residential addition, $2,200.

Franz Strosche, 3269 26th Ave., residential addition, Durham Remodeling & Repair, $17,500.

Carol Gotthardt, 2525 29th1/2 St., residential addition, $12,500.

Kevin Metz, 3616 24th St., residential addition, Behncke Const., $3,500.

Karen Baber, 3619-3619 1/2 34th St., deck, $4,000.

William Banks Estate, 1025 20th St., residential addition, Vogue Marketing, $5,200.

AVI Property Management, 2961 11th St., residential remodel, Premium Contracting, $10,500.

John Elliott, 4301 45th Ave., residential remodel, Blaze Restoration,$30,000.

Trinity Medical Center, 2701 17th St., commercial remodel, Estes Const., $278,953.

Ray and Marilyn Robbins, 9000 14th St. W., residential remodel, Werner Restoration Services, $24,500.

Differenced Living LCC, 1524. 24 1/2 St.,residential remodel, $58,000.

Lynda Sargent, 1714 9th Ave., residential remodel, Heart of Hope Ministries, $36,000.

Alphonso Dickerson, 718 11th Ave., residential remodel, Reed Const., $18,790.

Ken Johnson, 605 41st St., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $5,000.

Robert Madison Living Trust, 31 Velie Dr., residential remodel, $21,000.

Blu Sky Properties, 4301 18th Ave., sign, Acme Sign Co., $1,500.

Edgewood Baptist Church, 2704. 38th St., Acme Sign Co., sign, $23,380.

QCO Properties, 2850. 24th St., sign, Lange Sign Co., $1,266.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY

Brandon Brooks, 16809 250th St. N., Cordova, pool, Bureau Co. Pool, $6,000.

Minnesota Mining, 22614 Rt. 84 N., Cordova, new commercial, Adolfson & Peterson, $4,231,778.

Tyson Foods, 28424 38th Ave. N., Hillsdale, new commercial, Gleeson Const., $1,575,970.

Bev Smith, 8607 256th St., Port Byron, residential addition, Power Home Solar, $48,500.

Bruce and Kay Coers, 5016 290th St. N., Hillsdale, residential addition, Moxie Solar, $30,500.

Don Wood, 3714 Friendsh, East Moline, residential addition, Moxie Solar, $9,087.

David Hubbs, 9427 51st St. W., Milan, pole bldg., Cleary Building Corp., $15,050.

William Sweeney, 4724 116th Ave. C., Milan, residential addition, $12,768.

