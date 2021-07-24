DAILY RECORD

Permits
ELDRIDGE
John Phillips, 2705 Daniels Ct., residential addition, $5,000.
Ed Leahy, 3211 S. 25th Ave., residential addition, $1,500.
ROCK ISLAND
Richard Lopez, 3055 38th St., residential addition, $2,200.
Franz Strosche, 3269 26th Ave., residential addition, Durham Remodeling & Repair, $17,500.
Carol Gotthardt, 2525 29th1/2 St., residential addition, $12,500.
Kevin Metz, 3616 24th St., residential addition, Behncke Const., $3,500.
Karen Baber, 3619-3619 1/2 34th St., deck, $4,000.
William Banks Estate, 1025 20th St., residential addition, Vogue Marketing, $5,200.
AVI Property Management, 2961 11th St., residential remodel, Premium Contracting, $10,500.
John Elliott, 4301 45th Ave., residential remodel, Blaze Restoration,$30,000.
Trinity Medical Center, 2701 17th St., commercial remodel, Estes Const., $278,953.
Ray and Marilyn Robbins, 9000 14th St. W., residential remodel, Werner Restoration Services, $24,500.
Differenced Living LCC, 1524. 24 1/2 St.,residential remodel, $58,000.
Lynda Sargent, 1714 9th Ave., residential remodel, Heart of Hope Ministries, $36,000.
Alphonso Dickerson, 718 11th Ave., residential remodel, Reed Const., $18,790.
Ken Johnson, 605 41st St., residential remodel, Maintenance Pro Team, $5,000.
Robert Madison Living Trust, 31 Velie Dr., residential remodel, $21,000.
Blu Sky Properties, 4301 18th Ave., sign, Acme Sign Co., $1,500.
Edgewood Baptist Church, 2704. 38th St., Acme Sign Co., sign, $23,380.
QCO Properties, 2850. 24th St., sign, Lange Sign Co., $1,266.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY
Brandon Brooks, 16809 250th St. N., Cordova, pool, Bureau Co. Pool, $6,000.
Minnesota Mining, 22614 Rt. 84 N., Cordova, new commercial, Adolfson & Peterson, $4,231,778.
Tyson Foods, 28424 38th Ave. N., Hillsdale, new commercial, Gleeson Const., $1,575,970.
Bev Smith, 8607 256th St., Port Byron, residential addition, Power Home Solar, $48,500.
Bruce and Kay Coers, 5016 290th St. N., Hillsdale, residential addition, Moxie Solar, $30,500.
Don Wood, 3714 Friendsh, East Moline, residential addition, Moxie Solar, $9,087.
David Hubbs, 9427 51st St. W., Milan, pole bldg., Cleary Building Corp., $15,050.
William Sweeney, 4724 116th Ave. C., Milan, residential addition, $12,768.