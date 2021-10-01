DAILY RECORD

Permits
BETTENDORF
6876 Still Creek Pass, residential addition, Cutright General Contracting, $19,000.
1984 St. David Dr., residential addition, Steven Miller Builder, $11,000.
3407 Summertree Ave., residential addition, Sampson Const.,$22,500.
Dan Sweborg, 5124 Remington Rd., residential addition, $6,000.
Brett Panfil, 4597 Mason Run, residential remodel, $1,800.
Mark Krueger, 3512 Deertrail Rd., residential remodel, $2,000.
Kerkoff Homes, 4 Summer Place, residential remodel, $100,000.
Build To Suit, 4850 Competition Dr., commercial remodel, $21,223.
2531 Lindenwood Dr, residential remodel, Traver Home Impvmt., $31,968.
2890 Pleasant Ridge Court, residential remodel, Werner Restoration Services, $28,000.
Build To Suit, 5171 Competition Dr., commercial remodel, $21,950.
Patrick Cook, 1909 Oak St., residential remodel, $7,000.
5318 Coachman Rd., residential remodel, Werner Restoration Services, $4,920.
Tom Peters, 23 Century Oaks Court, deck, $12,000.
4160 Mallard Court, deck, R & B Remodeling, $6,000.
4371 Tahoe Ct., deck, Kelly Const. of Davenport, $3,000.
Nicholas and Heather Sacco, 4684 Norfolk Pl., deck, $1,600.
Aspen Homes, 4945 Lakeside Dr., deck, $8,000.
Brett Shaw, 3611 Woodberry Ct., deck, $10,237.
540 Holmes St., deck, Dana Development LLC, $26,816.
Gina Martin Trust, 685 Mississippi Blvd., residential addition, $22,000.
3082 Charissa’s Place, single-family dwelling, Youssa’s Custom Homes of Iowa, $225,000.
3086 Charissa’s Place, single-family dwelling, Youssa’s Custom Homes of Iowa, $225,000.
3072 Charissa’s Place, single-family dwelling, Youssa’s Custom Homes of Iowa, $225,000.
3068 Charissa’s Place, single-family dwelling, Youssa’s Custom Homes of Iowa, $225,000.
3064 Charissa’s Place, single-family dwelling, Youssa’s Custom Homes of Iowa, $225,000.
3090 Charissa’s Place, single-family dwelling, Youssa’s Custom Homes of Iowa, $225,000.
6814 Mathews Court, single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Development Group, $429,000.
7062 Mathews Court, single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Development Group, $400,000.
6807 Mathews Court, single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Development Group, $520,000.
7024 Mathews Court, single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Development Group, $415,000.
6892 Mathews Court, single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Development Group, $360,000.
7094 Mathews Court, single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Development Group, $528,000.
6992 Mathews Pass, single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Development Group, $528,977.