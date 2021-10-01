 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DAILY RECORD
0 Comments
topical

DAILY RECORD

  • 0

Permits

BETTENDORF

6876 Still Creek Pass, residential addition, Cutright General Contracting, $19,000.

1984 St. David Dr., residential addition, Steven Miller Builder, $11,000.

3407 Summertree Ave., residential addition, Sampson Const.,$22,500.

Dan Sweborg, 5124 Remington Rd., residential addition, $6,000.

Brett Panfil, 4597 Mason Run, residential remodel, $1,800.

Mark Krueger, 3512 Deertrail Rd., residential remodel, $2,000.

Kerkoff Homes, 4 Summer Place, residential remodel, $100,000.

Build To Suit, 4850 Competition Dr., commercial remodel, $21,223.

2531 Lindenwood Dr, residential remodel, Traver Home Impvmt., $31,968.

2890 Pleasant Ridge Court, residential remodel, Werner Restoration Services, $28,000.

Build To Suit, 5171 Competition Dr., commercial remodel, $21,950.

Patrick Cook, 1909 Oak St., residential remodel, $7,000.

5318 Coachman Rd., residential remodel, Werner Restoration Services, $4,920.

Tom Peters, 23 Century Oaks Court, deck, $12,000.

4160 Mallard Court, deck, R & B Remodeling, $6,000.

4371 Tahoe Ct., deck, Kelly Const. of Davenport, $3,000.

Nicholas and Heather Sacco, 4684 Norfolk Pl., deck, $1,600.

Aspen Homes, 4945 Lakeside Dr., deck, $8,000.

Brett Shaw, 3611 Woodberry Ct., deck, $10,237.

540 Holmes St., deck, Dana Development LLC, $26,816.

Gina Martin Trust, 685 Mississippi Blvd., residential addition, $22,000.

3082 Charissa’s Place, single-family dwelling, Youssa’s Custom Homes of Iowa, $225,000.

3086 Charissa’s Place, single-family dwelling, Youssa’s Custom Homes of Iowa, $225,000.

3072 Charissa’s Place, single-family dwelling, Youssa’s Custom Homes of Iowa, $225,000.

3068 Charissa’s Place, single-family dwelling, Youssa’s Custom Homes of Iowa, $225,000.

3064 Charissa’s Place, single-family dwelling, Youssa’s Custom Homes of Iowa, $225,000.

3090 Charissa’s Place, single-family dwelling, Youssa’s Custom Homes of Iowa, $225,000.

6814 Mathews Court, single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Development Group, $429,000.

7062 Mathews Court, single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Development Group, $400,000.

6807 Mathews Court, single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Development Group, $520,000.

7024 Mathews Court, single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Development Group, $415,000.

6892 Mathews Court, single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Development Group, $360,000.

7094 Mathews Court, single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Development Group, $528,000.

6992 Mathews Pass, single-family dwelling, Silverthorne Development Group, $528,977.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Illinois officials announce Back to Business recovery program

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News