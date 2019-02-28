Nicholas Kristof, a Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times journalist and co-author of the books “Half the Sky” and “A Path Appears,” will be the keynote speaker for the second-annual Intelligent Conversation, hosted by WVIK 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 11.
The event, at the RiverCenter's Mississippi River Hall, Davenport, is called “A Path Appears: An Intelligent Conversation About Real People Working to Change the World,” and will include a panel discussion with local change agents who each in their own way work to change the world around them, according to a Wednesday release from WVIK, the Quad-Cities' NPR station.
"When we had over 400 people show up for last year's Intelligent Conversation with Krista Tippett, we knew we were on to something," WVIK general manager and CEO Jay Pearce said in the release. “We've been looking for a signature event for a long time and we think these conversations with the worlds best journalists and local heroes really highlights what local public radio does best."
A 59-year-old Chicago native, Nicholas Kristof began his career backpacking in Africa and Asia, writing articles to cover his expenses. He's lived on four continents, reported on six, and traveled to more than 150 countries, according to the release. During his travels, he has caught malaria, experienced wars, confronted warlords, encountered an Indonesian mob carrying heads on pikes, and survived an African airplane crash.
In 1990, Kristof and his wife, Sheryl WuDunn, then also a New York Times journalist, became the first husband-wife team to win a Pulitzer Prize for journalism, for their coverage of China's Tiananmen Square democracy movement.
Kristof won his second Pulitzer in 2006 for what the judges called "his graphic, deeply reported columns that, at personal risk, focused attention on genocide in Darfur and that gave voice to the voiceless in other parts of the world."
Kristof and WuDunn have written four best-selling books: “Half the Sky,” “A Path Appears,” “China Wakes,” and “Thunder from the East.”
Archbishop Desmond Tutu dubbed Kristof as "an honorary African" for his reporting on conflicts there, and President Bill Clinton said: "There is no one in journalism, anywhere in the United States at least, who has done anything like the work he has done to figure out how poor people are actually living around the world, and what their potential is."
After joining The New York Times in 1984, Kristof served as a correspondent in Los Angeles, Hong Kong, Beijing, and Tokyo. He's covered presidential politics, interviewed everyone from President Obama to Iranian President Ahmadinejad, and was the first blogger on The New York Times website. A documentary about him, “Reporter,” executive-produced by Ben Affleck, aired on HBO.
The cost to register for the April 11 event is $37 and includes a panel discussion, hors d'oeuvres and a dessert buffet. Book club tables of eight are available for a reduced cost of $260 per table. Register online at wvik.org, or by calling 309-764-7507.
This Intelligent Conversation is made possible by the Joyce & Tony Singh Family Foundation, fostering “a diverse Quad-Cities, dedicated to reconciliation, peace, and inclusiveness.”