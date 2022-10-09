Pulitzer winner poses big questions in the QC about climate change, flooding and possible adaptations to mitigate both

Current farming practices in Iowa are depleting the soil on which our lives depend as well as creating a “Dead Zone” in the Gulf of Mexico, and if practices don’t change on their own, “nature is going to force us to change.”

That is a key message Art Cullen, Pulitzer Prize-winning editor of the Storm Lake Times in northwest Iowa, will bring to the Quad-Cities on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Cullen is the featured speaker at the 16th edition of the Upper Mississippi River Conference, hosted by River Action Inc., Davenport, at the Stony Creek Inn, Moline. The theme of the two-day event is “Changing Climate, Evolving River,” and will include talks on climate change, flooding, possible adaptations to mitigate both, what the public and private sectors can do and the role of media in providing information.

Cullen is co-owner of a family-run, twice-weekly newspaper founded in 1990 in the town of about 10,000, and he doesn’t hold back. He was awarded the Pulitzer in 2017 for editorials, after all, so he has opinions.

With his Mark Twain-like mustache and shock of white hair, the bespectacled and occasional bow-tie-wearing Cullen speaks on a wide range of topics – Big Ag, the environment, politics, immigration, community and journalism.

He explored these topics in-depth in a 2018 book titled “Storm Lake: A Chronicle of Change, Resilience, and Hope from a Heartland Newspaper.” A film documentary “Storm Lake” was released in 2021 and has been shown on Iowa Public Television.

In a phone interview, Cullen gets right to the point of his conference presentation: “We’re losing our natural resource base to the Mississippi. We started with three feet of topsoil and we’re down to 14 inches.”

Not only does this erosion threaten our ability to feed ourselves, but in addition to carrying away soil, water runoff contains nitrogen and phosphorus from fertilizer that has seeped through the soil into underground drainage tiles.

These tiles empty into streams and rivers, ultimately reaching the Mississippi and the Gulf. There the nutrients cause algae to bloom to harmful levels and when the algae die and decompose, they remove so much oxygen from the water that nothing can grow.

“We can’t go on like this,” Cullen said.

As soil is being depleted, farmers are applying more fertilizer and herbicide to maintain yields, but that practice has limits. It is going to reach a point where production will decline and in which the nutritional value of crops will diminish, Cullen said.

Iowa has adopted what is called a Nutrient Reduction Strategy to stem soil and nitrogen-phosphorous erosion, but it is completely voluntary and, to Cullen, “completely ineffective.”

One practice is to plant “cover crops” during the time of year when corn and beans are not growing. The roots of these crops hold water and improve soil health.

Some farmers, including in the Quad-City region, have adopted this practice, but the percentage is very small. In Buena Vista County where Storm Lake is located, cover crops make up about one-half of 1 percent of crop ground, Cullen said. And the Dead Zone isn’t getting smaller.

As for regulations to require nutrient reduction, they “are off the table, and have been since the Reagan Administration,” Cullen said.

Because planting cover crops comes with a cost, more incentives are needed, he said.

But he’s concerned that in the agriculture portion of the recently passed climate-change legislation, incentives will go mostly to agri-business companies such as Archer Daniels Midland or Cargill, not independent farmers.

Another point Cullen will make — in keeping with the conference theme of changing climate — is that “in 30 to 35 years, you won’t be able to grow corn south of Highway 30 because of warming temperatures and the declining soil base.”

“But people just don’t believe it,” he said.

About the Pulitzer

Cullen was awarded the Pulitzer in 2017 for editorials he wrote about a lawsuit brought by the Des Moines Water Works against three Iowa counties, including Buena Vista. The suit alleged that nitrate flowing into the Raccoon River from farm tiles was polluting the river — from which Des Moines gets its water — and should be subject to the Clean Water Act.

As county boards of supervisors fought this lawsuit with high-priced lawyers from Washington, Cullen’s newspaper asked who was paying them. The supervisors wouldn’t say. Through tenacious reporting, the newspaper determined that a shell entity called the Agribusiness Association of Iowa was formed and funded by Monsanto and Koch Fertilizer, with backing from the Farm Bureau, the Iowa Drainage Ditch Association, the Iowa Corn Growers and the Iowa Soybean Association.

The lawsuit was eventually dismissed, saying the issue was for the legislature, not the courts.

Still, the water works lawsuit “changed the conversation in Iowa,” Cullen said. “Nobody was talking about cover crops in 2017. Nobody.”

Most people “had no idea there was nitrate in groundwater and neither did the farmers, in their defense. “

In his book, Cullen explained not only the lawsuit, but also the diverse community of Storm Lake that is home to a sizeable immigrant population from Mexico, Vietnam and Laos because of its meat-packing plants and also has a small university.

Published by Viking, an imprint of Penguin Random House, other topics included: The newspaper business. Cullen’s view that money changed Iowa politics. Stories about various people, including Cullen’s wife and children and Bill Wundram, former Quad-City Times columnist. And he offered the idea that to get along in Iowa, one must not tread on hogs, corn, ethanol or Roundup.

The documentary “Storm Lake” touched on the lawsuit, but it became much broader, almost a “love letter to Iowa,” Cullen said.

That may be because filmmaker Jerry Risius grew up on a hog farm near Mason City, Iowa. But he moved away, Cullen said, after “his father advised him, ‘There’s no room for you here.’ Maybe he would liked to have farmed in Iowa, but he couldn’t.”

That is another Cullen message.

The way the USDA and land-grant colleges such as Iowa State University operate has the effect of skewing help to big operators and commodity crops, he said. For decades, the adage has been – spoken or unspoken – to “get big or get out.”

And with that, there is loss, Cullen notes.

Another loss is the decline of newspapers and newspaper readership that poses challenges to democracy and civic engagement because people know less and less about what’s going on in their communities.

Need for true conservation

Ultimately, people must “change the way we think about how we approach the land,” Cullen said.

“We need a kinship with the land like Aldo Leopold -- that’s what conservation is,” he said, referring to Iowa-born Leopold and his 1949 environmental classic “A Sand County Almanac.” In it, Leopold describes the need for people to understand that land is a community to which they belong, not a commodity belonging to them. People need to develop a land ethic that includes understanding, humility, respect — even love.

“But you start talking like that then people think you’re some Birkenstock-wearing quiche-eater,” Cullen said.