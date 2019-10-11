The Blue Grass Park Board will host its 9th annual Community Pumpkin Dash on Saturday, Oct. 19, to raise money for the city's parks as well as scholarships for Camp Abe Lincoln.
Children 12 and under are invited to participate in the races, which will begin at 10:30 a.m. at 120 East Orphed St. (old Fire Station). Costumes are optional. The entry fee is $8. There also will be trick-or-treat stations and games.
Each participant will receive a free pumpkin as well as a hot dog, chips and a beverage.
The event is sponsored by Blue Grass businesses.
Pumpkin Dash proceeds have funded a park shelter, playground equipment and other park improvements. The board also helps sponsor part of the costs for 35 children to attend 12-day, six-week program at the YMCA's Camp Abe Lincoln.
To volunteer or for more information, call Mike Hermann at 563-343-1026 or menathunt7@msn.com