WEST LIBERTY, Iowa — If you listen closely, you can hear the characters in Monica Leo’s voice.
That’s because many of her hand and shadow puppets and string marionettes came from Leo's imagination.
The Eulenspiegel (pronounced OIL-n-speegel) Puppets, which operate out of the Owl Glass Puppetry Center in West Liberty, Iowa, have been a staple of education in Iowa and far beyond for decades. Through shows, workshops and school residencies, education shares center stage.
Leo’s shows average 45 minutes and frequently center on folktales and fiction, entertaining while they teach. History is part of the program, too.
Later this month, the little troupe with big history will host a regional puppet festival with Leo as director. It is expected to draw people from throughout Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Colorado and Canada to various downtown venues, putting puppets at the center of West Liberty.
A string of events led to a career
“My parents were refugees from Germany,” Leo said. “My mother had a friend that was a puppet-maker in Germany. And so when the war ended, she ordered a set of puppets from this woman, and I grew up with those puppets.“
A Girl Scout all the way through high school, Leo was put in charge of a puppet-show party. Later, at the University of Iowa, she was an art major with a minor in English and a teaching certificate. She used the credentials to work as a substitute teacher for five years while starting her puppet troupe.
“I started by making puppets and selling them at art fairs,” she said. “When we started doing puppet shows, it’s because I was making puppets that were so big, no one wanted to buy them. So I started doing puppet shows with the bigger puppets."
In the fall of 1974, her hobby began to transition into a career.
"Puppet performing began to take over," she said. "People heard about our shows and started to call us."
A catalyst in the transition was contact from the Iowa Arts Council, which asked the troupe to partner with schools for residences. Eulenspiegel continues to partner with schools, particularly in West Liberty, performing all kinds of shows and workshops for various grades.
Leo works closely with teachers, making sure her performances coincide with their curriculum.
Puppet partners
One of Leo’s first collaborators, DeAnne Wortman, helped name the troupe.
“The character Till Eulenspiegel was a traveling jester who lived in Germany and traveled in central Europe in the 1300s,” Leo said. “She (Wortman) was part of Eulenspiegel and did shows with me, then she got a job as a children’s librarian. We really only did this together for about a year.”
Leo has worked with several other puppeteers over the years, including long-time partner Teri Jean Breitbach (if you have dined at the well-known Breitbach’s Country Dining Restaurant in Sherrill, Iowa, you recognize the family name.)
Breitbach and Leo worked together for 31 years until, in 2006, Breitbach decided she wanted good health insurance. She went back to school and became a nurse, though she continued to direct shows and hold a position with the troupe.
Sadly, she was diagnosed with cancer and passed away in 2012.
Leo often puts on solo shows, but she also works with Eli Portugal, of Xalapa, Veracruz, Mexico, whom she met at a 1994 puppetry festival in Japan.
History, folk traditions come alive with puppets
In addition to folktales and fiction, many of the shows have ties to history and are based on actual events.
Eulenspiegel shows, for example, include stories, such as “Freedom Star: Gertie’s Journey on the Underground Railroad.” The show is about a slave girl who escapes from Missouri and makes her way across Iowa with the help of the Underground Railroad.
“John Brown’s Journey” is straight history — about abolitionist Brown. With the support of others, Brown helped 12 slaves reach Detroit and, ultimately, Canada. The 1858 journey included a boxcar attached to a train at the West Liberty depot.
That show will be performed in March on the 160th anniversary of the event.
In addition to historical tales, Eulenspiegel features many international folktales in its shows.
“They are interesting because of their cross-cultural aspects,” Leo said. “You can pick out almost any folk tale and find the same story in very different cultures. They really show how, as a species, we’re more similar than we are different.”
Oh, the humanity of puppetry
“It’s art in the vernacular. It’s created from the ground up,” said Cara McFerren, who helps with outreach for the troupe.
Audiences come from West Liberty, of course, but also from Muscatine, the Quad-Cities, Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, where the troupe performs neighborhood shows.
McFerren said she enjoys watching people experience Eulenspiegel for the first time.
“From my standpoint, I see the fun, the artistic integrity and sophistication of the storytelling that comes across,” she said. “When I see an audience, I really see the enjoyment of the inner child coming out of people, because they haven’t lost that awareness and that enjoyment for art, storytelling and performance that is universal.
“It’s a language of the human factor, because you’re dealing with storytelling. You’re dealing with experience and human elements, which in combination with visual art and the creation of that visual art, is just this perfect, round effect.”
And Leo thinks it's synchronicity — when events appear to be related but have no discernible connection — that keeps the beat of puppetry.
Her troupe might experiment with a new kind of puppetry, she said, “And then we’d get to a festival and find out that people all over the country had been doing the same thing. And that’s what makes me believe in synchronicity.”
For example, the first time Eulenspiegel worked with shadow puppets, the troupe performed “The Snow Queen.”
“The next festival we went to, all of a sudden, there were lots of shadow puppets,” Leo said.
No age limit
After more than 40 years, Leo still designs puppets in her home workshop and at Owl Glass. Many involve papier-mache and soft-sculpted fabric, and most are stylized; with comical features and colorful apparel.
Generally, she begins with a story, choosing tales with the potential for lots of visual elements and a solid basis for telling the story with puppets, rather than flesh-and-blood actors.
"And it has to be a story puppeteers love enough to do hundreds of times and not get bored with it," she said. "As for voices, the puppets kind of come up with them."
At Owl Glass Puppetry Center, a new Johnny Appleseed puppet sits whimsically by a beautiful and cleverly designed box that not only serves as a traveling case, but also a miniature stage.
The characters have become mainstays in local schools, but they've also hit the road. Eulenspiegel was the only company from a non-Communist country to be invited to the former German Democratic Republic to perform in 1987, and the troupe has been on stage at national and international festivals and has toured in Japan, Australia and across the U.S.
McCarren said an assumption regularly emerges (she makes an exaggerated sneer): “Oh, a puppet show. It’s only for kids.
“And that’s not the case, and they’re just blown out of the water, because it’s such a different experience than was the assumption or the stereotype.”
Added Leo: “And I love that it’s accessible."