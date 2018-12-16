People in pajamas paraded through the Putnam Museum Sunday while waiting to catch the Polar Express.
The Polar Express Pajama Party's last day was in full swing by early afternoon, with scores of people, mostly families, in the museum's common area, getting ready for the event's last few showings of the movie. Everyone had taken the hint from the title and bed time apparel was on display everywhere, as bright as the most exuberant neighbors Christmas lawn display.
There were striped pajamas reminiscent of candy canes and there were reindeer pajamas. There were plaid flannel pajamas in plenty, with greens, reds and whites predominant. There were penguin pajamas, Pikachu pajamas and pajamas that looked like paper for wrapping presents.
Kim Findlay, president and ceo of the museum, said some of the families have been coming since their children were small. Those kids are teens now and they are still coming. Some people have come from out of state. It becomes a family tradition.
"Once you start, you want to keep coming back," Findlay said.
The event, now 10 years old,has grown from a small event to this year's ten showings over four days with about 2,600 tickets sold, she said.
The party wasn't just about the movie and pajamas. There was face painting, hot chocolate and crafts -- including making jingle bells. There was a bubble machine on the mezzanine making thick, foamy bubbles that looked like fat snowflakes as they fell.
There was a model train display flavored by the movie that was set up with the assistance of the Quad City Botanical Center. The train, several feet long and about half a foot high, chugged through a wintry landscape made with cottony material and models.
Findlay said there was also a reindeer scavenger hunt that took the children through the museum's various exhibits in a hunt for all nine of Santa's flying friends. Finding them all meant "treasures" for the children, small toys or other trinkets they could pick out.
Johnnie Parry, 5, of Moline, found all the reindeer and indeed got a prize. The hunt was his favorite part.
"I got a treasure," he said. "A bouncy ball."
The boy came with his parents, John and Beth. John Parry said it was the first time the family had attended the party.
"It's pretty fun," Parry said.