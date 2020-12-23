Putnam, Figge, others get grants to make up for income lost because of COVID-19

The one-time grants are to provide relief to individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations that demonstrated lost income and extra expenses incurred because of the pandemic. The grants may be used to offset operating expenses, as well as costs associated with reopening in person or adapting programs to virtual formats.

Other recipients in the Quad-City region, by county, are:

Muscatine: the Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre, West Liberty, $5,000, and the National Pearl Button Museum, Muscatine, $11,500.

Clinton: the Clinton Symphony Orchestra, $7,000, and The Sawmill Museum, $21,200.

Jackson: Codfish Hollow Barnstormers, $5,000; Maquoketa Art Experience, $2,500; and Ohnward Fine Arts Center, $19,200.

A total of 267 cultural organizations and 152 artists serving 118 Iowa communities were awarded the grants. The department received more than 550 requests totaling more than $36 million by the Dec. 11 deadline. Of those, 75% were granted.

"These grants provide relief for thousands of Iowans whose jobs and livelihoods have been impacted this year,” Chris Kramer, cultural affairs department director, said in the release.