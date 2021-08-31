Putnam hosts new traveling exhibit about connections between natural and man-made solutions

Kangaroos and pistons. Burrs and Velcro. Giant clams and solar panels. At first glance these pairs have little in common, if anything.
A new exhibit at the Putnam Museum and Science Center will show just how much these pairs, from nature and from humanity, connect.
"Nature's Blueprints: Biomimicry in Art and Design" will open to the public Wednesday, featuring artifacts and interactive learning stations teaching visitors about how designs in nature offer solutions to challenges humanity deals with, from architecture to infrastructure to everyday inventions.
The traveling exhibit, created by the High Desert Museum in Bend, Oregon, will run through Oct. 20. Items from the Putnam’s collection will supplement the exhibition while it's here.
Putnam President/CEO Rachael Mullins said this exhibit fits perfectly with what the museum is known for — celebrating local history and ecology while introducing new ideas.
"I think the exhibit is a good example of what the Putnam does best, which is that mix of history, culture and science," Mullins said.
Founded over 150 years ago, Mullins said the Putnam started out as an academy of natural sciences. It's evolved over the years to meet the needs of the community, but those roots are still visible in permanent exhibits exploring natural environments.
"It's wonderful to have an exhibit that actually shares with the community the power of nature in our own lives, and the direct connection between nature and the innovations and technologies that we've grown accustomed to in our everyday lives," Mullins said.
This exhibit also aligns with educational programming the Putnam has offered recently and is working on, about the role of natural specimens as inspiration and "Mother Nature as an adventurous muse," Mullins said. They found out about this exhibit and reached out, then had the opportunity to be its first stop.
Among the Putnam's contributions to the traveling exhibit are a kingfisher, owl and giant clam, Curator of Natural History Christine Chandler said. The kingfisher's bill was used to model a high-speed train, the owl's silent flight aided in aviation innovation, and the giant clam's method of helping algae reach sunlight and grow in its slightly open shell all fit perfectly into the exhibit.
"The thing about biomimicry is that it's a really cool idea," Chandler said. "Nature has had billions of years to figure out solutions."
She noted that not every solution nature has created is the best one, but learning what's worked in nature and if it would or wouldn't work to solve problems humanity faces is extremely helpful.
As a Smithsonian Institute affiliate, Mullins said the exhibit is giving the Putnam the chance to dip into their collection of more than 250,000 artifacts and show off some objects visitors haven't seen before.
This is the Putnam's first traveling exhibit since the COVID-19 pandemic began — a sign things are returning to some sense of normalcy, Mullins said. The last traveling exhibit hosted by the Putnam focused on Rube Goldberg and his famous machines.
"We always get a little excitement around the chance to host a traveling exhibit. So this is a wonderful opportunity," Mullins said.