Putnam hosts new traveling exhibit about connections between natural and man-made solutions

"It's wonderful to have an exhibit that actually shares with the community the power of nature in our own lives, and the direct connection between nature and the innovations and technologies that we've grown accustomed to in our everyday lives," Mullins said.

This exhibit also aligns with educational programming the Putnam has offered recently and is working on, about the role of natural specimens as inspiration and "Mother Nature as an adventurous muse," Mullins said. They found out about this exhibit and reached out, then had the opportunity to be its first stop.

Among the Putnam's contributions to the traveling exhibit are a kingfisher, owl and giant clam, Curator of Natural History Christine Chandler said. The kingfisher's bill was used to model a high-speed train, the owl's silent flight aided in aviation innovation, and the giant clam's method of helping algae reach sunlight and grow in its slightly open shell all fit perfectly into the exhibit.

"The thing about biomimicry is that it's a really cool idea," Chandler said. "Nature has had billions of years to figure out solutions."

She noted that not every solution nature has created is the best one, but learning what's worked in nature and if it would or wouldn't work to solve problems humanity faces is extremely helpful.