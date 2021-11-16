Putnam Museum and Science Center announces initiative to create fuller picture of Quad-Cities history

"The history of Latinos, and their impact on the Quad-Cities is now being realized, and we're very proud of that," Reyes said.

Friends of Martin Luther King is developing lesson plans and youth activities and training on systemic racism along with updating its exhibit. COO Mike Guster said the organization is also working with the Azubuike African American Council for the Arts to identify Black voices to to speak on the community's history in the Quad-Cities, and to seek understanding of it.

Azubuike African American Council for the Arts co-founder and president Gaye Burnett said they began compiling oral histories in late 2020, connecting with other partners to identify people and gather stories. She said she's learned a lot about other communities and histories through this work.

In the past, when organizations have decided to showcase Black history, Brunett said Black people haven't been consulted. The Putnam came to the council and said they wouldn't pretend to know what stories are most significant to the Black community in the Quad-Cities, which stood out to her.

"Seeing the work up finally is nice," Burnett said, "but just knowing that our history will be well documented, and that we had a voice in the process from the beginning, is really what's most important."