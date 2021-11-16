Putnam Museum and Science Center announces initiative to create fuller picture of Quad-Cities history

Walking through the Putnam Museum and Science Center's "River, Prairie and People" regional history exhibit, visitors may notice some new additions to the space.
Signs have been placed on walls and glass cases, filled with stories about events and people in the Quad-Cities previously not showcased in the Putnam's permanent exhibit, such as the 1972 Rocky Riots, the Native American Coalition of the Quad Cities and the local suffragette movement.
These new additions are the first step of many by the Putnam to make sure the stories it's telling show a complete picture of the Quad-Cities and everyone in it, with the help of community partners.
The Putnam announced Tuesday it received a national, three-year grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services to present a more full history of the Quad-Cities and document history as it happens here, with the help of area organizations.
Funds totaling $245,000 will go towards community-based regional history projects, including updating the museum's regional history exhibit and the exhibit at the Friends of Martin Luther King Interpretive Center, creating satellite kiosks placed throughout the region to bring these stories to people where they are, expanding oral histories and digitization of historic films, and designing youth activities and lesson plans for education.
"I think that these exhibits represent kind of our collective identity as a community, and certainly with what we've all experienced over the past 18 months, it represents our shared experiences as a community," said Putnam President and CEO Rachael Mullins.
The Putnam is the only museum in Iowa to receive the grant.
Partners on the update include the Azubuike African American Council for the Arts, Friends of Martin Luther King, LULAC Council 10, the Iowa Women’s Archive of the University of Iowa Libraries, and World Relief Quad Cities. The Science Museum of Minnesota will also help with bringing new voices to "River, Prairie and People."
Each of the partners are involved in community projects, all with the goal of bringing to light the rich and diverse history of the Quad-Cities. They've collaborated on finding and compiling oral histories, and each received $15,000 from the United Way United for Equity initiative to work on their own projects, which align with the Putnam's.
In addition to the LULAC Council 10 Youth Council speaking with people in the community to document their stories, the organization is also creating films and writing up lesson plans about Latinx history for local schools.
LULAC Parliamentarian Mike Reyes said the Putnam's "Mi Casa Nueva: QC Mexican Heritage" exhibit, along with work done at the University of Iowa archives, brought pride and curiosity in their history to the community, and this step forward will bring that history to the public.
"The history of Latinos, and their impact on the Quad-Cities is now being realized, and we're very proud of that," Reyes said.
Friends of Martin Luther King is developing lesson plans and youth activities and training on systemic racism along with updating its exhibit. COO Mike Guster said the organization is also working with the Azubuike African American Council for the Arts to identify Black voices to to speak on the community's history in the Quad-Cities, and to seek understanding of it.
Azubuike African American Council for the Arts co-founder and president Gaye Burnett said they began compiling oral histories in late 2020, connecting with other partners to identify people and gather stories. She said she's learned a lot about other communities and histories through this work.
In the past, when organizations have decided to showcase Black history, Brunett said Black people haven't been consulted. The Putnam came to the council and said they wouldn't pretend to know what stories are most significant to the Black community in the Quad-Cities, which stood out to her.
"Seeing the work up finally is nice," Burnett said, "but just knowing that our history will be well documented, and that we had a voice in the process from the beginning, is really what's most important."
Tucked into an area at the end of the exhibit, a new reflection room offers an opportunity for visitors to give feedback on the new stories told, if they liked or didn't like how the museum explained something, or if they have ideas for new stories to tell. It also houses more stories that will be incorporated into the main exhibit and artifacts from the past 18 months.
From COVID-19 vaccine vials to a piece of the I-74 bridge to pictures and documents about Breasia Terrell, these pieces from 2020 and 2021 are the first shown in a new modern history feature of the permanent exhibit.
As the exhibit is renovated over the next year or so, Putnam Vice President of Museum Experiences Benjamin Johnson said the reflection room will become a sort of contemporary gallery, which will gain and lose artifacts and stories on a consistent basis to keep up with the times. This will keep the exhibit from falling too far behind history.
Over the next year the Putnam will work with the Science Museum of Minnesota and its community partners to gather materials and receive feedback, then move into exhibit development in the summer and fall of 2022. Mullin anticipates having the redone exhibit ready for viewing by spring 2023.
Mullins described the updated exhibit as "co-curated," as the Putnam and its project partners are working with people across the community to contribute artifacts, stories and ideas.
"These are not lost stories or discovered texts, these stories, these people, these memories have been alive and celebrated for generations in our community, across the region," Mullins said. "This work is about uniting our regional history to give context, share collective identity, and ensure that the next generation understands the Quad-Cities is one people."