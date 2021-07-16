Putnam Museum and Science Center expands leadership team

The Putnam Museum and Science Center is expanding its leadership team after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic with one new position and one transformed role.

Leslie Klipsch was announced in a news release as the vice president of marketing and sales, a new position in the Putnam. Klipsch founded and co-owns COWORKQC, a co-working space in Davenport, and has previously worked as director of communications for Empower Tanzania, which employs sustainable methods to improve the quality of life in rural Tanzania.

Ben Johnson has taken on the role of vice president of museum experiences, a position Putnam spokesperson Rachel Evans said has evolved over time. Johnson previously worked for five years at the Glenn Curtiss Museum in upstate New York as executive director.

“The Putnam is emerging from the pandemic stronger than ever. Not only has the facility been re-imagined, but we’ve been able to rebuild our staff,” said Putnam President and CEO Rachael Mullins. “We’re pleased to welcome two new leaders to the Putnam who both bring an incredible expertise that will further our growth and relevance to our Quad-City community.”

