Putnam Museum and Science Center welcomes Quad-Cities into new West African cultures exhibit

A new exhibit in the Putnam Museum showcases items and information on communities and cultures that have made their way from across the world to the Quad-Cities.

The Putnam Museum and Science Center has opened an exhibit within its World Culture Gallery focused on West Africa, called "Akwaaba: West African Cultures." It will be on display through the fall until it is rotated out to feature a different international exhibit within the World Culture Gallery.

After the Putnam was renovated to better connect its theater annex and vault section in 2021, Putnam President and CEO Rachael Mullins said they felt it was time to create a dedicated space for showing artifacts from world cultures found in the Quad-Cities.

"There was always a passion to get back to some of the international connection, and especially with the growing international community here in the Quad-Cities," Mullins said. "It was time to have a dedicated space for that work."

Eleven West African cultures are represented in the exhibit, Mullins said, and they are not separated by country. Everything from contemporary clothing to instruments to art pieces is on display, a majority coming from the Putnam's permanent collection. West African immigrants and refugees living in the Quad-Cities have also loaned some items to the exhibit.

Former ambassador Richard Kauzlarich and Anne Kauzlarich donated their collection to the Putnam after living in Togo, a West African Country bordered by Ghana and Benin, in the 1960s and '70s.

Nana Ouro-Agoro, vice president of the Quad Cities Alliance for Immigrants and Refugees, co-curated the exhibit with the Putnam, helping to place artifacts and provide interpretive text that were appropriate and culturally sensitive. As an immigrant from Togo, Mullins said Ouro-Agoro was excited to see her culture represented at the museum.

"Last year, I got a chance to visit Putnam Museum with my children and was amazed, delighted and in awe to see the display of West African artifacts," Ouro-Agoro said in a statement. "I was overwhelmed and joyful to get to show them to my children."

She was the one to name the exhibit, with Akwaaba meaning "welcome" in the Akan languages, calling back to her feeling of being welcomed by the community.

Mullins said part of the Putnam's mission was to inspire people to learn and care about the world, and all the people in it. "Akwaaba: West African Cultures" offers the opportunity for people to explore cultures they haven't before, that's living closer by than they think.

"This is an integral part of that mission, to make sure that we're not only exposing Quad-Citizens to new cultures that they may not be aware of, but also to introduce them to cultures that may be living right next door," Mullins said. "These are our friends and neighbors that are a part of our community. And yet, very often not much is known of their heritage, and the culture that they bring with them from far away."