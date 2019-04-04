After 12 years of leading the Putnam Museum & Science Center through some major changes, growth and exhibits, president/CEO Kim Findlay plans to retire June 30, at age 59.
“It's bittersweet,” she said Thursday, noting the time is right because her husband Rick retired a year ago, after a 30-year-plus career with Shive-Hattery and they want to travel across North America in a new RV they bought last year. The Putnam's fiscal year starts July 1, and Findlay hopes to transition with a new CEO in place by mid-June.
Former president of the United Way of the Quad Cities Area, she noted she's headed the Putnam for longer – Findlay was at United Way 14 years and president for nine. “How lucky am I to have these two amazing positions, in my own hometown.” She and her husband have eight grandkids, ages 5 to 16.
“The Putnam is a family destination; my grandchildren had the great privilege of growing up at the museum,” Findlay said. “It's a multi-generation family destination. It makes me so happy when I see mom and dad with grandma and grandpa, with grandchildren, three generations. I've seen up to four generations experiencing the museum, talking with each other. We have augmented reality, the Giant Screen; I value that technology, but I think the importance of connecting to each other, face to face is more important than it's ever been. The Putnam is the ideal place to do that.”
“I have eight grandchildren and go to their events and games and watch them. They know I am there, but when we're at Putnam together, it's different,” she said. “We're doing it together, we're learning it together.”
The 152-year-old institution, at 1717 W. 12th St., serves about 140,000 people a year, including more than 30,000 school/youth group visitors each year.
The 10,000-square-foot Science Center opened five years ago this month, with more than 45 hands-on stations using existing space, reflecting the Putnam's renewed focus on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education. Last year, Findlay marked an agreement with the city of Davenport to fund a portion of the nonprofit's operations (it spends an average of $3 million a year) for the first time.
The city’s share amounts to $6.4 million from 2018 to 2029, with payments phased in, from $117,000 to $650,000 a year by 2023. The Quad-Cities Cultural Trust, a nonprofit that provides money to six regional arts organizations including the Putnam, is launching a fundraising campaign to increase its endowment from $24 million to $32 million over five years. The QCCT also is expected to bump up its contribution to the Putnam upon meeting its fundraising target.
Findlay also said she's proud the Putnam staff worked to boost its “Power Circle” members – those who give at $1,000 or more a year – from just 14 families in 2007 to nearly 100 today.
Among other accomplishments were bringing in blockbuster exhibits like Titanic, Princess Diana (which drew visitors from 48 states and other countries), King Tut, and Beatles memorabilia; increasing educational training for area teachers and programs for students; improving opportunities to economically disadvantaged students, and using more of the Putnam collection for exhibits such as the museum 150th anniversary and the “Literary Heroines.”
The 150th-anniversary photo exhibit (part of which can be seen in the Grand Lobby and offered free black-and-white prints for people) also was “extraordinary,” Findlay said of the 1,600 done. “The community embraced that. A museum is not about stuff – stuff tells stories of people through generations, and we invited the community to bring an object that tells their story, and that really resonated with people. It will be cool in 50 years for our 200th anniversary, to open those photo files, and this is what people cared about in 2017.”
“We've kept that amazing entity that started two years after the Civil War ended – alive, vital, vibrant; it's incredible,” she said of the Putnam, “I've had the privilege of being a steward...When your career is not for profit, those are some dedicated, mission-driven people. The Putnam has certainly faced its share of challenges.
“Through that, these bright, talented staff members have just made the place ever more important to our community,” Findlay said.