Putnam offers a ride through motorcycle history with new exhibit

Dave Hollingsworth and his 1960 Harley-Davidson FLH have gone through a lot together.

Over the past 15 years, the Davenport resident has rebuilt the bike twice, restoring it with original parts and a glittering blue-and-white paint job.

In 2012, the motorcyclist was driving up to DeWitt when he got in a head-on collision with a vehicle that pulled in front of him. It took almost five years, but Hollingsworth was able to rebuild the bike a little better than before.

"We're lucky we made it through that one," he said.

His bike, along with more than 50 other antique and vintage motorcycles, have filled a room in Putnam Museum and Science Center to take visitors on a joy ride through the past.

"Winter Wheels: Antique Motorcycle Exhibition" opens Saturday and will run through April 3. The exhibition is included in general admission to the Putnam, and limited edition merchandise will be available in the gift shop.

Coming in all shapes, sizes, colors and ages, the motorcycles were all loaned by collectors across the Quad-Cities region. The oldest bike of the bunch was made around 1911, and still runs today.