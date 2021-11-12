Putnam offers a ride through motorcycle history with new exhibit

Dave Hollingsworth and his 1960 Harley-Davidson FLH have gone through a lot together.
Over the past 15 years, the Davenport resident has rebuilt the bike twice, restoring it with original parts and a glittering blue-and-white paint job.
In 2012, the motorcyclist was driving up to DeWitt when he got in a head-on collision with a vehicle that pulled in front of him. It took almost five years, but Hollingsworth was able to rebuild the bike a little better than before.
"We're lucky we made it through that one," he said.
His bike, along with more than 50 other antique and vintage motorcycles, have filled a room in Putnam Museum and Science Center to take visitors on a joy ride through the past.
"Winter Wheels: Antique Motorcycle Exhibition" opens Saturday and will run through April 3. The exhibition is included in general admission to the Putnam, and limited edition merchandise will be available in the gift shop.
Coming in all shapes, sizes, colors and ages, the motorcycles were all loaned by collectors across the Quad-Cities region. The oldest bike of the bunch was made around 1911, and still runs today.
No matter how old, each of the bikes holds a story, said Putnam Museum Vice President of Museum Experiences Benjamin Johnson. They've survived wars, scrapyards and all kinds of dumb decisions over the years, but are still standing today. He heard from the owners of loaned bikes how they rebuilt them with parents or grandparents, and where they've been driven.
It's truly a community-curated exhibition, he said.
"The fact that they exist at all is awesome for a history geek," Johnson said.
Displayed along with the bikes are vintage signs, photos and videos. People will be able to walk through, learn about general motorcycle history and some of the stories that go along with each bike, and hopefully gain a new appreciation of just how much of a variety of bikes there is.
Some of the bikes are more outwardly unique than others, like the motorcycle with Jack Nicholson's face from "The Shining" smiling up at the driver and bike with "lost soul" written in white along its side.
"They're two-wheeled pieces of art," Johnson said.
Hollingsworth got into antique motorcycles right after high school, and it's a hobby that has always stuck with him. He's interested in the history of motorcycles — which the Putnam exhibit will be full of — along with restoring them.
"It's a labor of love," Hollingsworth said.
As president of the Chief Blackhawk Antique Motorcycle Club, Hollingsworth said he's excited for people to get to learn more about the vehicles he and others in the Quad-Cities cherish.
The Chief Blackhawk Antique Motorcycle Club hosts the largest swap meet and bike show in the U.S., he said, and this year marks 50 years of hosting the show at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.