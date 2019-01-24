On the banners

"How can it be that so many well-meaning white people have never thought about race when so few blacks pass a single day without being reminded about it?"

— Patricia J. Williams, columnist and legal scholar

"Racism is not about how you look, it's about how people assign meaning to how you look."

— Robin D.G. Kelley, historian

"Most of the benefits of being white can be attained without ever doing anything personally. Whites are given the privileges of a racist system, even if they're not personally racist."

— John a. Powell, legal scholar