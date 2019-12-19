Putnam to host Rube Goldberg competition on Dec. 28

DAVENPORT — In the sleepy week between Christmas and New Year's, the Putnam Museum & Science Center is shaking things up with a new family-friendly contest on Saturday, Dec. 28.
Families are invited to build wildly over-complicated machines for the simple task of ringing in the New Year early on that day, in the new Rube Goldberg Family Day competition at the Putnam, 1717 W. 12th St. The event is inspired by the Putnam’s traveling exhibit — Rube Goldberg The World of Hilarious Invention! — which leaves the Q-C Smithsonian Affiliate museum after close Sunday, Jan. 5.
“We’ve watched families test, tweak and troubleshoot Rube Goldberg machines in the exhibit, and have been blown away with the creativity of some of our youngest visitors who have perfected their own machines,” Putnam president/CEO Rachael Mullins said in a recent release.
“Over the holidays, we invite families to put their heads together and build their own Rube Goldberg machine in a friendly competition against others, and have a blast in the process.”
The “Ring in the New Year” Challenge begins with check-in at 11:30 a.m. Competition starts at noon, when teams of up to eight people will have two hours to build their own functional Rube Goldberg machine, capable of successfully ringing a bell. Judges will test the machines, a winner will be announced based on creativity, and the Putnam will award prizes.
You have free articles remaining.
When teams aren't building their contraption, they are welcome to take part in Rube Goldberg-inspired activities, like a domino chain-reaction table and catapult-building table in the Grand Lobby.
Competitors are also encouraged to check out the Rube Goldberg exhibit, which is free for Putnam members, and non-member competitors can see it with museum admission for just $5. Registration is $25 per family or team (up to 8 people).
Pre-registration is encouraged at 563-324-1933, and walk-ins are welcome on a first-come-first-served basis, as space is limited.
Created by the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh in partnership with the heirs of Rube Goldberg, the exhibition showcases the humorist and inventor Rube Goldberg’s iconic contraptions and celebrates his storytelling and inventive cartoons.
Goldberg (1883-1970) was a Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist best known for his zany invention cartoons, according to the Putnam. He was born in San Francisco on the 4th of July, 1883, and graduated from University of California-Berkeley with a degree in engineering. His first job at the San Francisco Chronicle led to early success, but it wasn’t until he moved to New York City and began working for Hearst publications that he became a household name.
Rube Goldberg is the only person to be listed in the Merriam-Webster Dictionary as an adjective, the Putnam release said, noting he did an estimated 50,000 cartoons in his lifetime.