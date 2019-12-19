Putnam to host Rube Goldberg competition on Dec. 28

DAVENPORT — In the sleepy week between Christmas and New Year's, the Putnam Museum & Science Center is shaking things up with a new family-friendly contest on Saturday, Dec. 28.

Families are invited to build wildly over-complicated machines for the simple task of ringing in the New Year early on that day, in the new Rube Goldberg Family Day competition at the Putnam, 1717 W. 12th St. The event is inspired by the Putnam’s traveling exhibit — Rube Goldberg The World of Hilarious Invention! — which leaves the Q-C Smithsonian Affiliate museum after close Sunday, Jan. 5.

“We’ve watched families test, tweak and troubleshoot Rube Goldberg machines in the exhibit, and have been blown away with the creativity of some of our youngest visitors who have perfected their own machines,” Putnam president/CEO Rachael Mullins said in a recent release.

“Over the holidays, we invite families to put their heads together and build their own Rube Goldberg machine in a friendly competition against others, and have a blast in the process.”