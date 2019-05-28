A Pleasant Valley School Board member has the support of the superintendent and fellow board members despite a recent drunken-driving arrest.
Jean Dickson, a partner in a Davenport law firm, is serving her second term on the Pleasant Valley School Board.
She was arrested following a traffic stop shortly after 10 p.m. on May 15 in Davenport and was charged with operating while intoxicated, or OWI, according to court records. It appears from court records she was driving the wrong way in the 1500 block of Harrison Street.
"The defendant had bloodshot, watery eyes and a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath," Dickson's arrest affidavit states. "The defendant admitted to consuming three glasses of wine prior to driving."
Dickson, 51, refused to take a preliminary breath test, the record states, but she consented to a breath sample at the county jail. The test result indicated Dickson's blood-alcohol content was .194. The legal limit for driving is .08.
The incident does not preclude Dickson from serving on the school board, Superintendent Jim Spelhaug said Tuesday.
"The board's position would be that we're not taking any action," he said. "It doesn't impact her ability to serve.
"We've had to deal with this across time. This occasionally happens where someone makes a mistake. Jean understands she made a mistake, and I don't believe it impacts her ability to serve this district, which she has done very well."
Asked whether a board member with a drunken-driving charge is an appropriate role model for the children she serves, Spelhaug said other factors are more important.
"Someone can make that argument," he said. "I think more compelling is her book of work and the kind of person she is. That's why we're supporting her, helping her get through this."
Contacted Tuesday, Dickson declined comment and referred questions to her attorney, Cathy Cartee.
"Jean recognizes she made a mistake," Cartee said. "She feels badly that she's disappointed the school board and the public in general."
She said she is not sure how the Iowa Bar Association will regard the OWI charge from an ethics standpoint, but Cartee said Dickson immediately reported her arrest to Iowa's Attorney Disciplinary Board.
Dickson, of Bettendorf, was one of three local attorneys who were among 19 statewide early this year to apply for the vacancy on the Iowa Supreme Court. She also is a former president of the Scott County Bar Association.