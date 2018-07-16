Yet another Quad-City school district — this time Pleasant Valley — is considering how to replace its superintendent.
The board discussed Monday night at its regular board meeting how to approach hiring a new superintendent now that Jim Spelhaug has announced he will retire June 30, 2019.
Other Quad-City school superintendents who have announced plans to retire include Davenport Schools Superintendent Art Tate, Moline-Coal Valley Schools Superintendent Lanty McGuire and Rock Island-Milan Schools Superintendent Mike Oberhaus.
Spelhaug has spoken with representatives of other Iowa school districts to learn how they have approached hiring a superintendent, he told the board, with whom he shared narratives about each district’s process.
“You would have a hard time attracting a candidate from the outside if you don’t offer a three-year contract,” he said, adding that length of contract is typical and that he started with a three-year contract.
At an earlier board meeting, Roark Horn, executive director of School Administrators of Iowa, attended to develop a framework to hire the next superintendent. Spelhaug said Horn is willing to return to help with the process.
Earlier, the board received a list of questions to help guide discussion, including qualities the board seeks in the next superintendent, specific actions the board wants the next superintendent to take to advance the district vision and how the role of the superintendent might evolve in coming years.
The board will seek feedback from groups including district administrators, teachers and the community.
In other action, Spelhaug discussed a schematic for the new Forest Grove Elementary School that includes spaces for students on the autism spectrum, students with intellectual disabilities and students with behavioral disorders. “The first thing we had to do was consider what we do with our special needs programs at the elementary level for the next 10 years,” he said.
The next regular board meeting will be 6 p.m. Aug. 13.