Superintendent-search “listening forums” will continue for the Pleasant Valley School District, which seeks input about qualities for new superintendent candidates.
Superintendent Jim Spelhaug has announced he will retire June 30.
A forum will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29, at Pleasant Valley High School, in the Commons area.
Other forums will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, at the Pleasant Valley Junior High School library and during the Pleasant Valley School Board meeting at 6 p.m. Sept. 10 at Belmont Administration Center, 525 Belmont Road, Bettendorf.
"We're hoping the public forums will be well-attended, and we're offering public forums at board meetings as well if that's more convenient for people," said Debbie Dayman, administrative assistant to the superintendent and board secretary for Pleasant Valley School District.
On Monday, Aug. 27, district administrators, directors and teachers representing the Pleasant Valley Education Association provided input before the school board meeting. No one attended a public forum held during the board meeting, she said.
The board also will seek input from a few other stakeholder groups, including PTA presidents, the Pleasant Valley Educational Foundation and staff members, as well as the public.
Spelhaug is among several Quad-City school superintendents who plan to retire, including Davenport Schools Superintendent Art Tate, Moline-Coal Valley Schools Superintendent Lanty McGuire and Rock Island-Milan Schools Superintendent Mike Oberhaus.