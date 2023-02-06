Afghans living in the Quad-Cities are making progress on their paths to permanent residency and the possibility of U.S. citizenship, but most still face a difficult road, said Laura Fontaine, executive director of World Relief Quad-Cities, a nonprofit that resettles refugees and immigrants in the Quad-Cities.

Of the 348 Afghans her agency resettled in the fiscal year that ended September 2022, most were under a temporary, two-year-legal status called “humanitarian parolee” because there wasn’t time in the chaotic, emergency evacuation of their country to get them fully vetted to “refugee” status.

That is an important distinction because a person with refugee status has a path to permanent legal residency in the United States while parolees do not. A parolee’s options are to apply for a Special Immigrant Visa or join the thousands of others at the Mexican border and elsewhere seeking asylum.

So far in the Quad-Cities, 200 of the 348 early arrivals have applied for Special Immigrant Visas and are waiting for approval, and 46 have been approved, Fontaine said.

Special Immigrant Visas are issued to Afghans who meet certain criteria and who were employed in Afghanistan or on behalf of the U.S. government, or by the International Security Assistance Force, which saw the individual work as an interpreter or translator for the U.S. military, according to the office of U.S. Sen Charles Grassley, R-Iowa.

A problem with obtaining these visas is that they require documentation and many Afghans left their documentation behind, or destroyed it as they fled for fear of it being held against them if accosted by the Taliban, Fontaine explained.

As for the asylum process, 18 have been approved for asylum; 66 have had an asylum interview and are waiting for an answer; one is waiting for an asylum interview; 16 are applying for asylum with a pro bono attorney to help and one is waiting to secure a pro bono attorney to help.

Grassley’s office said that Congress mandated that any Afghan coming to the country under humanitarian parolee status and “who applied for asylum would have their asylum application moved to the front of the line, bypassing the existing asylum application backlog.”

Fontaine said that while there may be a mandate, it’s not obvious to her. There’s still a long wait.

“It’s a daily struggle,” she said. “It’s taking so many resources. I’m constantly in front of foundations asking for money for busing to Chicago (for interviews). I’m sending caseworkers to Chicago almost every day. It makes me mad because our government did this. These people were brought over in our planes.”

Grassley’s office also said that “U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services received $250 million in emergency appropriations to process asylum applications for Afghans in the United States and to do so within 150 days,” but that has not been Fontaine’s experience either.

“I have people who have waited more than that,” she said.

And although there is a mandate that Afghans requesting asylum shall be interviewed in 45 days after filing their application, the wait for an answer is much longer, Fontaine said.

To streamline the process, Fontaine and other nonprofit groups have lobbied strongly for legislation called the Afghan Adjustment Act that would have “adjusted” the status of humanitarian parolees to provide an easier path toward residency, rather than forcing them to seek a Special Immigrant Visa, or go through the asylum process.

That act has not passed.

All Afghans coming to the United States in October 2022 and after do not face the same dilemma as early arrival “parolees” because they were vetted for refugee status while still overseas.