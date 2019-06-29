A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 74F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: June 29, 2019 @ 7:39 pm
A plane and pilot put on a show Saturday during the Quad-City Air Show at the Davenport Municipal Airport.
Asher Adekunle, 2, of Bettendorf, points out an airplane overhead during the Quad-City Air Show Saturday.
Cody Deets, of Des Moines, and son, Jaxton, 1, watch the show.
Dustin Meyer, 13, of Davenport, uses his hands to block out the sun as he watches the show.
Kids hide under blankets to keep out from the rain during the Quad-City Air Show.
McKenzie Nelson, of LeClaire, uses her hand to block out the sun as she watches the airplanes.
Spectators find shade underneath an airplane during the Quad-City Air Show.
Connor Mattingoy, of Moline, uses his folding chair to keep dry from the rain during the show.
The plane puts on a show on Saturday.
