24 Q-C arts projects get funding for videos, plays, hot glass education

Juan Valtierra, of East Moline, wants to produce a hip hop music video promoting positive behavior among teens.

Aubrey Barnes, of Davenport, intends to produce a thought-provoking "spoken word" project paired with music on topics including mental health and faith.

And Youth Hope Q-C, a program of Christian Friendliness, Moline, proposes creative arts classes for at-risk teens on film, music, ceramics, sculpture and photography.

These are three projects of nonprofit organizations that have received funding from the Arts Dollars program of Quad-City Arts, Rock Island.

Announcement of just over $85,000 in awards to 24 nonprofits was made this week. Since 1990, more than $1 million has been awarded through the program that seeks to enrich the quality of life in the region through the arts.