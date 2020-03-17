You are the owner of this article.
24 Q-C arts projects get funding for videos, plays, hot glass education
Juan Valtierra, of East Moline, wants to produce a hip hop music video promoting positive behavior among teens.

Aubrey Barnes, of Davenport, intends to produce a thought-provoking "spoken word" project paired with music on topics including mental health and faith.

And Youth Hope Q-C, a program of Christian Friendliness, Moline, proposes  creative arts classes for at-risk teens on film, music, ceramics, sculpture and photography.

These are three projects of nonprofit organizations that have received funding from the Arts Dollars program of Quad-City Arts, Rock Island.

Announcement of just over $85,000 in awards to 24 nonprofits was made this week. Since 1990, more than $1 million has been awarded through the program that seeks to enrich the quality of life in the region through the arts.

Among other recipients are the Genesius Theatre Foundation, Rock Island, that will receive funding to present a play over two weekends this summer; the Quad-Cities Woodturners, Rock Island, whose members want to increase their membership and engagement with the community through a marketing campaign and the German American Heritage Center, Davenport, whose staff is planning an exhibit on German women artists.

The complete list is:

Capacity-Building Grants:

Quad Cities Woodturners, Rock Island

Education Grants:

Hot Glass, Inc., Davenport

McKinley Elementary School, Davenport

Muscatine Art Center, Muscatine

QC United, Bettendorf

River Action, Davenport

Steam on Wheels, Bettendorf

Project Grants:

1V on the Track, East Moline

Aubs., Davenport

Azubuike African American Council of the Arts, Davenport

Central DeWitt Performing Arts Center, DeWitt

Countryside Community Theatre, Eldridge

Galva Arts Council, Galva, Illinois

Genesius Theatre Foundation, Rock Island

German American Heritage Center, Davenport

Good News Singers Chorale, Eldridge

Hand in Hand, Bettendorf

Handicapped Development Center, Davenport

Martin Luther King, Jr Center, Rock Island

Moline Community Development Corporation, Moline

Moline Public Library, Moline

Opera Quad Cities, Moline

WVIK, Rock Island

Youth Hope QC, Moline

Arts Dollars funds are provided by the Hubbell-Waterman Foundation and the Illinois Arts Council Agency, a state agency.

Quad City Arts is a nonprofit local arts agency dedicated to enriching the quality of life in the Quad City region through the arts.

It is supported by the Illinois Arts Council Agency, a state agency, and the Iowa Arts Council, a division of the Department of Cultural Affairs.

