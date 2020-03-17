24 Q-C arts projects get funding for videos, plays, hot glass education

Juan Valtierra, of East Moline, wants to produce a hip hop music video promoting positive behavior among teens.
Aubrey Barnes, of Davenport, intends to produce a thought-provoking "spoken word" project paired with music on topics including mental health and faith.
And Youth Hope Q-C, a program of Christian Friendliness, Moline, proposes creative arts classes for at-risk teens on film, music, ceramics, sculpture and photography.
These are three projects of nonprofit organizations that have received funding from the Arts Dollars program of Quad-City Arts, Rock Island.
Announcement of just over $85,000 in awards to 24 nonprofits was made this week. Since 1990, more than $1 million has been awarded through the program that seeks to enrich the quality of life in the region through the arts.
Among other recipients are the Genesius Theatre Foundation, Rock Island, that will receive funding to present a play over two weekends this summer; the Quad-Cities Woodturners, Rock Island, whose members want to increase their membership and engagement with the community through a marketing campaign and the German American Heritage Center, Davenport, whose staff is planning an exhibit on German women artists.
The complete list is:
Capacity-Building Grants:
Quad Cities Woodturners, Rock Island
Education Grants:
Hot Glass, Inc., Davenport
McKinley Elementary School, Davenport
Muscatine Art Center, Muscatine
QC United, Bettendorf
River Action, Davenport
Steam on Wheels, Bettendorf
Project Grants:
1V on the Track, East Moline
Aubs., Davenport
Azubuike African American Council of the Arts, Davenport
Central DeWitt Performing Arts Center, DeWitt
Countryside Community Theatre, Eldridge
Galva Arts Council, Galva, Illinois
Genesius Theatre Foundation, Rock Island
German American Heritage Center, Davenport
Good News Singers Chorale, Eldridge
Hand in Hand, Bettendorf
Handicapped Development Center, Davenport
Martin Luther King, Jr Center, Rock Island
Moline Community Development Corporation, Moline
Moline Public Library, Moline
Opera Quad Cities, Moline
WVIK, Rock Island
Youth Hope QC, Moline
Arts Dollars funds are provided by the Hubbell-Waterman Foundation and the Illinois Arts Council Agency, a state agency.
Quad City Arts is a nonprofit local arts agency dedicated to enriching the quality of life in the Quad City region through the arts.
It is supported by the Illinois Arts Council Agency, a state agency, and the Iowa Arts Council, a division of the Department of Cultural Affairs.