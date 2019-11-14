MOLINE -- Local authors of a new book on historic Q-C bridges will sign copies on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at Dead Poets Espresso, 1525 3rd Ave. A.
The 128-page paperback, “Historic Bridges of the Quad Cities Area,” was compiled by Moline historian Curtis Roseman and Rock Island geographer Robert Replinger, and was published by Moline-based Heritage Documentaries.
“We believe it has particular relevance at this time with the new bridge being under construction,” Roseman – professor emeritus of geography from the University of Southern California, and author/editor of many previous books – said in a recent e-mail.
Published by Heritage Documentaries, the book tells stories of 60 historic bridges from Muscatine, Iowa, through the Q-C, to Savanna, Ill., on the Upper Mississippi and Rock rivers. The book has maps and diagrams, plus over 100 photos of bridges dating back to 1853.
The text covers the reasons for each bridge being built and the historical and geographical context within which each was built. “Historic Bridges of the Quad Cities Area” is available for $15 at amazon.com.
Bridges: Going up, blown up, truck dangling over the edge
The old Mississippi River high bridge between Muscatine, Iowa and Rock Island County, Illinois had an interesting past. Originally built in 1891, the bridge twice collapsed during its tenure — once in February of 1899, and again in June of 1956. The bridge was eventually replaced in 1973 by the bridge that currently spans the river there. But the old bridge went out with a bang. The bridge was imploded in sections. Enjoy these historic photos.