Two Quad-Cities bands earned top honors in the 26th-annual Iowa Blues Challenge on Sunday, June 16, presented by the Central Iowa Blues Society, with the cooperation of the Southeast Iowa Blues Society.
Among four entries in each category, Generation of Blues won the Solo/Duo Competition, and Avey/Grouws Band won the Band Competition, for a prize package that includes cash, recording time, paid performance opportunities, and entry into and travel expense stipend for the International Blues Challenge, on historic Beale Street in Memphis, Tenn., in January 2020.
Generations of Blues features veteran bluesmen Hal Reed and Kent Burnside, raised in separate areas of Mississippi, and brought together in the state of Iowa. A harpist, singer, and educator, Reed currently lives in Davenport. “His playing brims with the stamp of authenticity, having a triple-fisted influence of Mississippi, Gospel, and Chicago style blues pumping through his heart,” according to the Mississippi Valley Blues Society (MVBS).
Burnside, now living in Des Moines, is the grandson of legendary bluesman R. L. Burnside, who began teaching him to play guitar when he was just 9. “It is his genetic drive to pursue music and continue his family line of great musicians, not only because of his grandfather's influences, but Kent is also the nephew of blues musicians Duwayne and Dan Burnside, and the cousin of blues performer Cedric Burnside,” according to the MVBS.
“It's a perfect partnership. These two bluesmen are passionate about the history of their art form and striving to keep the blues alive by sharing their vast musical roots, while also adding their own version of the family blues form,” the society said in a Tuesday release.
After meeting at a blues jam in the Q-C, the Avey/Grouws Band formed (consisting of Chris Avey, Jeni Grouws, Bryan West, Randy Leasman and Nick Vasquez), and won the 2017 Iowa Blues Challenge, making it to the semi-finals at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis and releasing their EP, "Road to Memphis.”
It's been a busy year for the band, including festivals such as Boogie, Blues & Brews in Yuma, Ariz., Port Charlotte Chili, Brews and Blues Festival in Punta Gorda, Fla., Bowlful of Blues, North Liberty Blues Fest, Smokin' in Steele, Blues on the Chippewa and more.
“With a deep connection to the Quad-Cities and the music of the Mississippi River, AGB is proud to be taking the main stage at this year's Mississippi Valley Blues Festival,” the MVBS said of the annual event this year held July 5-6 at a new venue, Murphy Park at The Bend in East Moline.
You can see the Avey/Grouws Band at the Mississippi Valley Blues Festival on the Main Stage Friday, July 5 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., and again Saturday night starting at 11 p.m., as they host the 2019 After-Fest Jam in the Bend Event Center on the festival site.
You can catch Hal Reed and Mississippi Journey at the blues fest on Friday night 6 p.m.-6:45 p.m. on the Pedigo/Jones Stage. For a complete festival lineup, visit mvbs.org.