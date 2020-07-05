Q-C celebrates without major fireworks shows

Now through July 25, the digital copy of the Quad-City Times is available for FREE when you sign up for an account. No credit card required. Already a subscriber? Click Log in.

It was the Fourth of July Saturday, which usually means a large public display of fireworks somewhere in the Quad-Cities. But not this year. Because of concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, all commercial fireworks in the area were called off this year. Of course, you still probably heard or saw some consumer fireworks in the sky, shot off near or in your neighborhood.