Q-C celebrates without major fireworks shows

It was the Fourth of July Saturday, which usually means a large public display of fireworks somewhere in the Quad-Cities. But not this year. Because of concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, all commercial fireworks in the area were called off this year. Of course, you still probably heard or saw some consumer fireworks in the sky, shot off near or in your neighborhood.
Here’s a look at the COVID-19 related news in the two states and Quad-Cities the past week:
Friday, June 26
- Local health officials urged Quad-Citians, especially teens and 20-somethings, to take precautions to combat the rise of COVID-19 in the Quad-Cities recently. Scott County had 51 positive cases reported Friday for a total of 548. Rock Island County health officials reported 20 more for a total of 861. Both health departments said cases had started to surge in the last week.
- Meanwhile Illinois entered Phase 4 of the reopening plan and began to serve a limited number of people inside its restaurants, bars and coffee houses Friday. It was the first time they could do more than outdoor seating and carry-out — since mid-March. Fitness centers and movie theaters in Illinois also reopened Friday.
- Arconic Davenport Works announced a layoff, effective July 19, of 154 hourly workers. Reduced demand, the result of COVID-19, was a factor in the layoffs.
- After missing its regular opener by months, the Niabi Zoo reopened Friday, under the Phase 4 plan. There are restrictions such as operating at 25 % capacity and closing indoor exhibits and playgrounds and requiring masks in certain areas.
Saturday, June 27
- COVID-19 cases continued to soar in the Quad-Cities with Rock Island County adding 52 Saturday for 913. Scott County added 28 for 576. Between the two counties there are 38 deaths.
Sunday, June 28
- Penny Hazen was honored with a Quad-Citizen Award for making 1,700 masks during the COVID-19 crisis. The single mom also volunteers for Bikers Against Child Abuse (BACA).
- Iowa candidates are out and about, the novelty of Zoom meetings and virtual town halls, having worn off amid COVID-19.
- Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will be the keynote speaker at the Iowa Democratic Hall of Fame event scheduled for July 26 online because of COVID-19.
- Iowa Lottery will exceed projections for the fiscal year ending June 30 despite COVID-19, the Iowa Lottery Authority announced.
- Scott County added 21 positive COVID-19 tests Sunday for a total of 597. Rock Island County added 11 for a total of 924.
Monday, June 29
- Davenport’s “Star Spangled Extravaganza,” a riverfront fireworks display planned for July 3 on the riverfront, has been canceled after there were spiking numbers of positive COVID-19 tests in Scott County. Rock Island also announced it is cancelling its long running annual Labor Day Parade.
- The Mississippi Valley Fair announced it will be held, as scheduled Aug. 4-9, but with no grandstand shows or national big-name acts.
- United Township High School announced it will not have an in-person graduation at The TaxSlayer Center Aug. 2. The school had a virtual graduation on Saturday.
- Rock Island County had one death Monday for a total of 29, the RI County Health Department announced.
- Illinois was not prepared for a pandemic, primarily because of a pre-existing shortage of nurses, a report by the Illinois Economic Policy Institute found. The institute is a right-leaning policy group.
- Illinois hit its lowest one-day death toll since March 30 Monday with 14.
- The Will County Fair in Peotone in late August was cancelled over concerns of COVID-19.
Tuesday, June 30
- Despite flooding in 2019 and COVID-19 challenges this year, Davenport’s downtown has one foot in stabilization and the other in survival mode, Kyle Carter, executive director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership said during DPD’s annual meeting.
- Hundreds are getting COVID-19 tests daily in Rock Island at a no-charge testing site in the QCAA parking lot. The site opened with the aid of funding by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday.
- The University of Iowa trimmed its athletic department budget $15 million through various sometimes voluntary salary cuts and other cuts.
- Minor League Baseball canceled its season Tuesday, Minor League Baseball announced, ruling out any action for its 160 teams, including the Quad-Cities River Bandits.
- Grinnell College cut all of its fall sports, the school announced Tuesday, due to concerns caused by COVID-19.
Wednesday, July 1
- Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms announced Rock Island will close its bars at 2 a.m., matching the closing time of nearby Iowa bars. The bars had previously closed at 3 a.m. Thoms said the change has to do with COVID-19 concerns, not the incident where a fleeing motorist struck a police car in the District and sped away in the crowded bar area.
- Jumer’s Casino and Hotel in Rock Island reopened Wednesday. Visitors and employees must wear masks and visitors will have their temperatures taken upon entry. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or above will not be allowed in. The facility will operate at 50% capacity with every other table game chair and slot machine turned off to maintain social distancing.
- The New Windsor Fair, Rodeo and Horse Show was canceled for Aug. 20-22 due to the coronavirus. It was to be the 81st annual event.
- Eastern Iowa Community College announced plans for the fall semester including holding face-to-face classes. Fall classes begin Aug. 24 at Scott, Clinton and Muscatine Community Colleges, each part of the EICC framework.
- Circa 21 Dinner Playhouse was forced to cancel two upcoming shows, “Saturday Night Fever” and “Beauty and the Beast,” because it was financially impossible to do the shows with no more than 50 patrons at the 334-seat dinner theater, producer and owner Dennis Hitchcock said. The 50 person limit is the number allowed in Phase 4 reopening in Illinois theaters.
- Delta Dental of Illinois gave Community Health Care of Davenport a $50,000 emergency grant to help defray the costs of COVID-19 relief efforts.
- Scott County had 39 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 662. Rock Island County added 28 for 975.
- COVID-19 cases were relatively flat in Illinois, with a one-day positivity rate of 2.5. Illinois did add 828 confirmed cases, the third day in seven it reported more than 800, after going 17 days below 800.
- The Chicago White Sox will face the St. Louis Cardinals at the Field of Dreams site in Dyersville Aug. 13 since the Sox are no longer playing the Yankees that date.
Thursday, July 2
- Rock Island-Milan School Superintendent Reginald Lawrence announced the district would have to cancel its planned Aug. 2 in-person graduation event at the TaxSlayer Center because of ongoing Illinois Department of Public Health, IDPH, requirements during COVID-19.
The total number of cases in Rock Island County did creep closer to the 1,000 mark, as officials reported 12 new confirmed positive tests. That put the county’s total at 947. Rock Island County’s death toll remained 29. Scott County reported three new cases as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, raising the county’s total to 623. The death toll remained at 10.
Friday, July 3
- During the pandemic many people and families are turning to bike riding, so much so that Matt Delcourt, store manager at Bike and Hike in Rock Island says a pretty big spike in sales has been seen.
The 2020 VIVA Quad-Cities Fiesta has been canceled because of concerns over COVID-19, VIVA Quad-Cities Committee, the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) organization, and other partnering organizations announced the cancellation Wednesday. The festival was scheduled for September 12.
- Davenport Mike Matson said there were no plans, to lock down the city again despite a rise in cases of COVID-19, but added further public service announcements about coping with the virus were being discussed.
