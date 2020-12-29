Q-C communities declare snow emergencies; area weather-related closures

Heavy snow is forecast to begin around the lunch hour and last through the evening commute and is expected to be followed by sleet and freezing rain early Wednesday.

The following communities have declared snow emergencies.

• Davenport: A snow emergency has been declared effective noon, Tuesday, through 4 p.m., Wednesday. Expect poor travel conditions.

Vehicles parked on posted snow routes during a snow emergency will be ticketed and towed. Residents and visitors to downtown Davenport are welcome to park for free in any of the city’s three parking ramps from noon, Tuesday, through 4 p.m., Wednesday.

• Village of Carbon Cliff: Snow emergency in effect. All vehicles need to be removed from the street for the next 72 hours or until the emergency has been lifted. Vehicles that are not moved may be subject to fines and or towed at the owner's expense.

Closing because of the weather:

• The Northpark Mall food pantry will be closed today because of incoming inclement weather. The pantry will reopen at 9 a.m., Thursday.

