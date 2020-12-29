 Skip to main content
Q-C communities declare snow emergencies
QC Winter Weather
Heavy snow is forecast to begin around the lunch hour and last through the evening commute and is expected to be followed by sleet and freezing rain early Wednesday.

The following communities have declared snow emergencies.

• Davenport: A snow emergency has been declared effective noon, Tuesday, through 4 p.m., Wednesday.  Expect poor travel conditions.

Vehicles parked on posted snow routes during a snow emergency will be ticketed and towed. Residents and visitors to downtown Davenport are welcome to park for free in any of the city’s three parking ramps from noon, Tuesday, through 4 p.m., Wednesday.

