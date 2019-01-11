Two Quad-City area police officers will be featured on the next television episode of "Body Cam," on the Investigation Discovery Network.
Tuesday's show will feature the stories of several Iowa police officers, including Davenport officer Cpl. Michael Schneider and Buffalo Police Chief TJ Behning, plus Centerville police officer Andrew Teeter.
According to a news release from the network:
"On this episode police officers respond to several 911 calls about Logan Shoemaker who is harassing people at an apartment block, but before they arrive, he takes off in a stolen red pickup truck.
"Cpl. Schneider spots the vehicle, but it refuses to stop and drives off at high speed. The pursuit continues across Davenport and out of town on to a dusty gravel road where the suspect switches vehicles and steals a garbage truck.
"Officers are now trying everything they can to stop the huge vehicle.
"Next in line is Buffalo Chief Behning. The chief attempts to block its path, but the truck smashes into his car, sending the officer flying and left fighting for his life."
Also featured is an incident in Centerville, Iowa, where police officer Andrew Teeter, while carrying out one final patrol of the city on a freezing winter’s night spots a man with no shirt, sweating profusely and yelling obscenities.
Teeter pulls over and the man starts charging him brandishing a weapon. With the man advancing and ignoring the officer's instructions to stop, Teeter reaches for his taser and fires, but the man leaps up and charges towards officer Teeter again, fists clenched.
Unfortunately, Teeter's radio has failed and no one his hears his calls for back up. He's on his own and is now faced with the option of using deadly force to defend himself.
Body Cam can be viewed at 9 p.m., Tuesday, on the Investigation Discovery Network. (channel 246 for Mediacom subscribers, channel 285 for Direct TV subscribers and channel 192 for Dish subscribers.)