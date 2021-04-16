Q-C COVID-19 hospitalizations bounce again, virus' youth movement continues

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 41 new COVID-19 cases Friday — and once again, the vast majority of cases are found in men and women under the age of 60.

All told, 36 of 41 cases reported Friday were people younger than 60 — that's 87.8% of the day's new cases.

Perhaps a more disturbing number was found in Friday's count of new cases, as 14 of the 41 — or 34% — were people 18 or younger.

The results echo an emerging trend being tracked by local public health officials and hospitals. Earlier this week, Genesis released some numbers from a seven-day rolling count that ended Monday.

Of 202 positive tests ordered by Genesis in seven days dating back from Monday, only 27 positives were people 61 or older. There were 76 positive cases in the 18-to-40 age group and another 56 cases in the 41-to-60 age group.

Those combined 132 cases accounted for 65.3% of the 202 total cases.

The health departments in Rock Island and Scott counties are ramping up efforts to encourage younger people to get vaccinated. According to numbers from Genesis, those efforts will be crucial.