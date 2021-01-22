Q-C Cultural Trust grows endowment to $36 million

With a pool of money from John Deere, Bechtel and Hubbell-Waterman, the trust has, to date, given $11 million total to the Putnam Museum, Figge Art Museum, Quad-City Symphony Orchestra, Quad-City Arts, Quad-City Botanical Center and the River Music Experience.

In the three-year fundraising campaign just ended called "Culture Matters Here," administrators stressed the need for people and entities to make a "stretch" donation to the trust, not simply switch donations from the worthy causes they were already funding to the trust instead.

"We didn't want to rob Peter to pay Paul," or be in competition with other fund-raising campaigns, Dobrunz said.

In the past year, the trust has given a record-breaking, unprecedented $1.2 million in regular funding to the six entities and — because of new expenses and drops in earned income because of COVID-19 — made an emergency allocation of $400,000 in the fall, Dobrunz said.

Despite the fundraising achievements "now is not the time to take our foot off the gas pedal," Dobrunz said. "It is time to rally around" for the future. "We've done this huge thing, but the work's not done."

The trust hopes to grow the endowment to $40 million by 2024.