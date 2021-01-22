Q-C Cultural Trust grows endowment to $36 million

The Quad-Cities Cultural Trust, a nonprofit that provides annual funding to six institutions including the Figge and Putnam museums, has wrapped up a three-year fundraising campaign in which it raised $12.8 million in new pledges.
That is significant because it means that the pot of money, or endowment, from which the trust draws interest to help the nonprofits pay their bills has gotten bigger, growing to $36 million.
This is great news for the area's "deeply rooted cultural amenities" that, in addition to providing culture, serve as economic drivers for the region, Jen Dobrunz, executive director of the trust, said.
The cultural trust was formed in 2007 when it became apparent to leaders of the John Deere Foundation, the Bechtel Trusts and the Hubbell-Waterman Foundation that area nonprofit cultural institutions were struggling year after year to pay their bills and needed a new, outside, sustainable source of revenue that they could depend on. Money from the trust was aimed at filling the gaps in the entities' budgets that they couldn't fill with their own earned income, donations and grants.
With a pool of money from John Deere, Bechtel and Hubbell-Waterman, the trust has, to date, given $11 million total to the Putnam Museum, Figge Art Museum, Quad-City Symphony Orchestra, Quad-City Arts, Quad-City Botanical Center and the River Music Experience.
In the three-year fundraising campaign just ended called "Culture Matters Here," administrators stressed the need for people and entities to make a "stretch" donation to the trust, not simply switch donations from the worthy causes they were already funding to the trust instead.
"We didn't want to rob Peter to pay Paul," or be in competition with other fund-raising campaigns, Dobrunz said.
In the past year, the trust has given a record-breaking, unprecedented $1.2 million in regular funding to the six entities and — because of new expenses and drops in earned income because of COVID-19 — made an emergency allocation of $400,000 in the fall, Dobrunz said.
Despite the fundraising achievements "now is not the time to take our foot off the gas pedal," Dobrunz said. "It is time to rally around" for the future. "We've done this huge thing, but the work's not done."
The trust hopes to grow the endowment to $40 million by 2024.
"I think it speaks to the spirit of our region," Dobrunz said. "We live in a community that is committed to taking care of its own, and we all do our part."
Linda Bowers, tri-chair of the campaign and a cultural trust trustee, said in a news release that it "is amazing to think about the impact these milestones (in fundraising) will have for years to come."
Steven Bahls, chairman of the cultural trust and campaign committee member, added, "We are committed to doing everything we can to make our partners stronger."