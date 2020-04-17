Q-C developer sued over marijuana business

A Fulton, Illinois, man is suing Quad-City builder-developer Dan Dolan, alleging that Dolan misappropriated money for his personal use from a medical marijuana business they opened together in July 2016 in Fulton.
In a 54-page lawsuit filed April 3 in Rock Island County Circuit Court, Kurt Dreger also alleges Dolan is trying to squeeze him out of his part of ownership in the company called The Dispensary.
According to court documents, Dolan owns 70% of The Dispensary while Dreger owns 30%, and Dolan is the operating manager, effectively controlling the operation and finances, according to the company's operating agreement.
Dreger's claims is that, according to that same agreement, Dolan needed to get Dreger's consent before taking steps that he states caused him and The Dispensary harm.
Dolan's attorney, Ian Russell of Lane & Waterman, Davenport, said he is "currently examining the second amended complaint, and will be filing a response shortly.
"The evidence will show the allegations by Mr. Dreger are baseless, and Mr. Dolan will be vindicated," Russell said in email. "The Dispensary Fulton has been a successful business providing a critical service to its patients, and will continue to do so."
Among Dreger's allegation contained in the lawsuit:
• Dolan received guaranteed payments from The Dispensary that were not approved by Dreger, nor are they provided for in the operating agreement.
• The shopping center in which The Dispensary is located, called Fulton Crossing, is owned by Dolan through a holding company and Dolan executed a lease without Dreger's consent, including rent and maintenance fee payments.
• Dolan usurped an opportunity for The Dispensary to open another cannabis dispensary in Sycamore, Illinois. Dreger states in his suit that, on behalf of The Dispensary, he hired a real estate agent who secured an option to buy a property in Sycamore for another dispensary. Dreger also claims he was instrumental in securing a special use permit from the city to open a future dispensary.
But then, Dreger alleges, Dolan formed his own company to start a dispensary in Sycamore "to the exclusion of Dreger and The Dispensary."
• Dolan misappropriated funds from The Dispensary to personally invest in a medical cannabis cultivation and processing business in southwest Arizona called HoneyBee Pharms.
• Dolan, or his companies, loaned money to The Dispensary without Dreger's approval at an interest rate of 21% compounded monthly.
• The Dispensary has paid Dolan's legal fees.
• Dolan paid a consulting firm to pursue a "purported adult use contract" for the business without Dreger's knowledge. This adult use would be outside The Dispensary's business, which is selling medical cannabis and related products.
Regarding Dolan's alleged attempts to "squeeze out" Dreger from the company, the lawsuit states that until Oct. 24, 2018, Dreger was an employee of The Dispensary but on that date, Dolan terminated him.
Following termination, Dreger's remote access to cameras monitoring the business was removed and he was denied access to company financial information.
Dolan then refused to distribute funds to Dreger to enable Dreger to pay income taxes on his share of The Dispensary's taxable income which is one of the requirements of holding a principal officer license, the suit states.
In a previous ruling by the Third District Appellate Court of Illinois regarding another complaint, Dolan was ordered to make distributions to Dreger for 2016, 2017 and 2018 but, according to the suit filed this month, Doland has informed Dreger he will not authorize a distribution for 2019 and beyond.
"If Dreger loses his principal officer license because he cannot pay his tax obligations ... Dolan could dissociate Dreger from the company," the suit states.
"Dolan's wrongful conduct is evil, willfull or malicious and warrants an award of punitive damages against him," Dreger's suit states.
Also named in the lawsuit are Pastrnk Law Firm, Davenport, which represented Dolan between August 2014 and August 2018, and Canna Consultants Inc., a Chicago-based cannabis consulting firm that Dolan hired to advise the Fulton marijuana business.
An attorney for Pastrnak did not respond to a request for comment.
Maureen Riggs, of Churchill & Churchill, Moline, attorney for Canna, said she had no comment.
In addition to financial damages, Dreger's suit asks that Dolan be prohibited from using the special use permit and property option in Sycamore.
It also demands an accounting of The Dispensary finances, from May 23, 2015, onward, prepared by an independent certified public accountant.
Further, it asks that a receiver be appointed to operate the business or that Dolan be required to post bond.
Legal disagreements between Dreger and Dolan date back to January of 2019 and complaints have been filed in both Rock Island and Whiteside County Circuit Court.
