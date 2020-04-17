Q-C developer sued over marijuana business

• The Dispensary has paid Dolan's legal fees.

• Dolan paid a consulting firm to pursue a "purported adult use contract" for the business without Dreger's knowledge. This adult use would be outside The Dispensary's business, which is selling medical cannabis and related products.

Regarding Dolan's alleged attempts to "squeeze out" Dreger from the company, the lawsuit states that until Oct. 24, 2018, Dreger was an employee of The Dispensary but on that date, Dolan terminated him.

Following termination, Dreger's remote access to cameras monitoring the business was removed and he was denied access to company financial information.

Dolan then refused to distribute funds to Dreger to enable Dreger to pay income taxes on his share of The Dispensary's taxable income which is one of the requirements of holding a principal officer license, the suit states.

In a previous ruling by the Third District Appellate Court of Illinois regarding another complaint, Dolan was ordered to make distributions to Dreger for 2016, 2017 and 2018 but, according to the suit filed this month, Doland has informed Dreger he will not authorize a distribution for 2019 and beyond.