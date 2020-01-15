You are the owner of this article.
Q-C developer wins state award for Davenport's Buchanan School

The renovation of Davenport's historic Buchanan School into senior living apartments is one of 13 projects chosen statewide to receive a "Best Development" award from a nonprofit group called 1,000 Friends of Iowa.

The award will be presented Jan. 21 to project developer Chris Ales in a ceremony at the Iowa State Capitol Building, Des Moines.

The nonprofit 1,000 Friends was founded in 1998 to focus on land use education with a goal of protecting farmland and natural areas, revitalizing neighborhoods, towns and cities, and improving the quality of life for future generations.

In a news release, the group called Ales' project "an excellent example of an adaptive reuse of a historic building with an integrated stormwater management system."

After the 1904 building ceased being used as a school, it was turned into a naval training station, and, in later years, it was used by its owner for storage. When Ales began work, the building at 2104 W. 6th St. was in significant disrepair, with holes in the roof and collapsing floors.

His work that included creation of 18 apartments was lauded by 1,000 Friends because it saved an existing structure, used salvaged and sustainable construction materials, incorporated an extensive stormwater management system, provided for alternative transportation with the placement of bike racks and called for the installation of plant materials that help infiltrate water.

Other projects receiving awards were in Altoona, Belle Plaine, Coralville, Dyersville, Fort Madison, Grinnell, Iowa City, Johnson County, Knoxville, Marshalltown, Readlyn, and Stanton.

The Unitarian Universalist Society Church in Coralville, for example, received an award in the category of "new civic" for building of a zero-energy, accessible building that shares parking spaces with neighboring lots. The entire site was planned for preservation of natural woodland and stormwater management and it incorporates solar and geothermal energy and sustainable construction materials.

