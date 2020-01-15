Q-C developer wins state award for Davenport's Buchanan School

Alma Gaul Follow Alma Gaul Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The renovation of Davenport's historic Buchanan School into senior living apartments is one of 13 projects chosen statewide to receive a "Best Development" award from a nonprofit group called 1,000 Friends of Iowa.

The award will be presented Jan. 21 to project developer Chris Ales in a ceremony at the Iowa State Capitol Building, Des Moines.

The nonprofit 1,000 Friends was founded in 1998 to focus on land use education with a goal of protecting farmland and natural areas, revitalizing neighborhoods, towns and cities, and improving the quality of life for future generations.

In a news release, the group called Ales' project "an excellent example of an adaptive reuse of a historic building with an integrated stormwater management system."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}