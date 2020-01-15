Q-C developer wins state award for Davenport's Buchanan School

Quad-City developer Chris Ales is receiving an award from 1,000 Friends of Iowa for his work in renovating the former Buchanan School, later Naval Station, in Davenport. He has said it was his most challenging rehab to date.
QUAD-CITY TIMES
Carpenters Rob Smiley, left, and Brett Barton of Smiley Boys run panel rails and stiles through a surface planer in a make-shift workshop in the lower level of the old Buchanan School. This workshop will eventually be an apartment.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Overgrown brush has been removed and the exterior of the old Buchanan School at 2104 W. 6th St., southwest of the Putnam Museum, Davenport, looks altogether different than it did a year ago. Most notable, the windows have glass.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Developer Chris Ales talks to contractor Mike Jensen of Cut Right General Contractor, Davenport, at the old Buchanan School in Davenport. The men are pushing for an end-of-September completion date.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
This room with arched windows will be the living room of an apartment in the building that developer Chris Ales is branding as the Naval Station, a nod to its use by the Navy after it closed as Buchanan School.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
A plaster worker stands on scaffolding while working in a common area of the old Buchanan School. The wood boards at the top of the picture are installed to match the curve of the original ceiling.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Contractors on scaffolding work on the skylight of the old Buchanan School, a feature that was close to falling in when developer Chris Ales took possession of the building last year. He is redeveloping the building into a senior housing complex that will be called The Naval Station, a nod to the building's use by the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1978.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
General contractor Mike Jensen of Cut Right General Contractor, Davenport, walks through what will be the kitchen area of an apartment in the old Buchanan School building, being branded as the Naval Station.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Drywall workers cover seams in the ceiling of an apartment living room under construction in the old Buchanan School building.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Carpenter and owner Rob Smiley of Smiley Boys looks down a board as he runs it through a surface planer while working on the Buchanan School building in Davenport.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Pieces of glass cut into interesting shapes are held together with wood in this window at old Buchanan School.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Carpenters Rob Smiley, left, and Brett Barton of Smiley Boys run panel rails and stiles through a surface planer in a make-shift workshop in the lower level of the old Buchanan School. This workshop will eventually be an apartment.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
The window above an entryway to the old Buchanan School building holds individual panes of glass cut into triangles.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
This is not a two-story room. This is two rooms, missing the floor in the middle because rain-damaged beams at the top of the old Buchanan school failed, ultimately causing the floors under it to collapse. Workers now are beginning to repair the school at 2104 W. 6th St., Davenport, and will then renovate it into 18 senior living apartments. The work is expected to be completed by the end of September 2018.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
One side of the old Buchanan school in Davenport was in danger of failing, so it has been stabilized with the installation of exterior scaffolding that is connected to interior bracing.
Andy Abeyta QUAD-CITY TIMES
Elaborate molding embellishes the cornice of the old Buchanan school. All of this will be restored as the building is renovated into 18 senior living apartments.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Developer Chris Ales points out work to be done in a room at the old Buchanan school at 2104 W. 6th St., Davenport. Although floors collapsed in one section of the building, most of them remain solid and will be refinished.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Decorative tile covers the entryway floors of the old Buchanan school in Davenport. The school had two entrances, one for girls and the other for boys. The tile will be restored.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Old signs remain above a door at the old Buchanan school building.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
The third floor of the old Buchanan school contained an auditorium with a stage in the center and a skylight above. The auditorium will become a community room during the renovation. The heavy-duty bracing was installed as an emergency stabilization measure before developer Chris Ales closed on the property. The octagonal shape at the top is the area of the skylight.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
The school's attic floor fell through two levels of the old Buchanan school. This is the area of most severe deterioration; most of the building is fairly intact.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Two staircases with spindles intact lead to the upper floors of old Buchanan school in Davenport.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
The old Buchanan school featured numerous arched windows, with arched brickwork above. In this particular area, the brick work is crumbling. Masons will restore the brick from the ground floor on up.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
A family photo in a baby bassinet is among the items that was cleaned out of old Buchanan school by the previous owner who used the building for storage.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
An old slate chalkboard with a hole drilled through it hangs in a room of the old Buchanan school in Davenport.
The renovation of Davenport's historic Buchanan School into senior living apartments is one of 13 projects chosen statewide to receive a "Best Development" award from a nonprofit group called 1,000 Friends of Iowa.
The award will be presented Jan. 21 to project developer Chris Ales in a ceremony at the Iowa State Capitol Building, Des Moines.
The nonprofit 1,000 Friends was founded in 1998 to focus on land use education with a goal of protecting farmland and natural areas, revitalizing neighborhoods, towns and cities, and improving the quality of life for future generations.
In a news release, the group called Ales' project "an excellent example of an adaptive reuse of a historic building with an integrated stormwater management system."
After the 1904 building ceased being used as a school, it was turned into a naval training station, and, in later years, it was used by its owner for storage. When Ales began work, the building at 2104 W. 6th St. was in significant disrepair, with holes in the roof and collapsing floors.
His work that included creation of 18 apartments was lauded by 1,000 Friends because it saved an existing structure, used salvaged and sustainable construction materials, incorporated an extensive stormwater management system, provided for alternative transportation with the placement of bike racks and called for the installation of plant materials that help infiltrate water.
Other projects receiving awards were in Altoona, Belle Plaine, Coralville, Dyersville, Fort Madison, Grinnell, Iowa City, Johnson County, Knoxville, Marshalltown, Readlyn, and Stanton.
The Unitarian Universalist Society Church in Coralville, for example, received an award in the category of "new civic" for building of a zero-energy, accessible building that shares parking spaces with neighboring lots. The entire site was planned for preservation of natural woodland and stormwater management and it incorporates solar and geothermal energy and sustainable construction materials.
1 of 25
Quad-City developer Chris Ales is receiving an award from 1,000 Friends of Iowa for his work in renovating the former Buchanan School, later Naval Station, in Davenport. He has said it was his most challenging rehab to date.
Carpenters Rob Smiley, left, and Brett Barton of Smiley Boys run panel rails and stiles through a surface planer in a make-shift workshop in the lower level of the old Buchanan School. This workshop will eventually be an apartment.
Overgrown brush has been removed and the exterior of the old Buchanan School at 2104 W. 6th St., southwest of the Putnam Museum, Davenport, looks altogether different than it did a year ago. Most notable, the windows have glass.
This room with arched windows will be the living room of an apartment in the building that developer Chris Ales is branding as the Naval Station, a nod to its use by the Navy after it closed as Buchanan School.
Contractors on scaffolding work on the skylight of the old Buchanan School, a feature that was close to falling in when developer Chris Ales took possession of the building last year. He is redeveloping the building into a senior housing complex that will be called The Naval Station, a nod to the building's use by the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1978.
General contractor Mike Jensen of Cut Right General Contractor, Davenport, walks through what will be the kitchen area of an apartment in the old Buchanan School building, being branded as the Naval Station.
Carpenters Rob Smiley, left, and Brett Barton of Smiley Boys run panel rails and stiles through a surface planer in a make-shift workshop in the lower level of the old Buchanan School. This workshop will eventually be an apartment.
This is not a two-story room. This is two rooms, missing the floor in the middle because rain-damaged beams at the top of the old Buchanan school failed, ultimately causing the floors under it to collapse. Workers now are beginning to repair the school at 2104 W. 6th St., Davenport, and will then renovate it into 18 senior living apartments. The work is expected to be completed by the end of September 2018.
Developer Chris Ales points out work to be done in a room at the old Buchanan school at 2104 W. 6th St., Davenport. Although floors collapsed in one section of the building, most of them remain solid and will be refinished.
The third floor of the old Buchanan school contained an auditorium with a stage in the center and a skylight above. The auditorium will become a community room during the renovation. The heavy-duty bracing was installed as an emergency stabilization measure before developer Chris Ales closed on the property. The octagonal shape at the top is the area of the skylight.
Quad-City developer Chris Ales is receiving an award from 1,000 Friends of Iowa for his work in renovating the former Buchanan School, later Naval Station, in Davenport. He has said it was his most challenging rehab to date.
QUAD-CITY TIMES
Carpenters Rob Smiley, left, and Brett Barton of Smiley Boys run panel rails and stiles through a surface planer in a make-shift workshop in the lower level of the old Buchanan School. This workshop will eventually be an apartment.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Overgrown brush has been removed and the exterior of the old Buchanan School at 2104 W. 6th St., southwest of the Putnam Museum, Davenport, looks altogether different than it did a year ago. Most notable, the windows have glass.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Developer Chris Ales talks to contractor Mike Jensen of Cut Right General Contractor, Davenport, at the old Buchanan School in Davenport. The men are pushing for an end-of-September completion date.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
This room with arched windows will be the living room of an apartment in the building that developer Chris Ales is branding as the Naval Station, a nod to its use by the Navy after it closed as Buchanan School.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
A plaster worker stands on scaffolding while working in a common area of the old Buchanan School. The wood boards at the top of the picture are installed to match the curve of the original ceiling.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Contractors on scaffolding work on the skylight of the old Buchanan School, a feature that was close to falling in when developer Chris Ales took possession of the building last year. He is redeveloping the building into a senior housing complex that will be called The Naval Station, a nod to the building's use by the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1978.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
General contractor Mike Jensen of Cut Right General Contractor, Davenport, walks through what will be the kitchen area of an apartment in the old Buchanan School building, being branded as the Naval Station.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Drywall workers cover seams in the ceiling of an apartment living room under construction in the old Buchanan School building.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Carpenter and owner Rob Smiley of Smiley Boys looks down a board as he runs it through a surface planer while working on the Buchanan School building in Davenport.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Pieces of glass cut into interesting shapes are held together with wood in this window at old Buchanan School.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Carpenters Rob Smiley, left, and Brett Barton of Smiley Boys run panel rails and stiles through a surface planer in a make-shift workshop in the lower level of the old Buchanan School. This workshop will eventually be an apartment.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
The window above an entryway to the old Buchanan School building holds individual panes of glass cut into triangles.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
This is not a two-story room. This is two rooms, missing the floor in the middle because rain-damaged beams at the top of the old Buchanan school failed, ultimately causing the floors under it to collapse. Workers now are beginning to repair the school at 2104 W. 6th St., Davenport, and will then renovate it into 18 senior living apartments. The work is expected to be completed by the end of September 2018.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
One side of the old Buchanan school in Davenport was in danger of failing, so it has been stabilized with the installation of exterior scaffolding that is connected to interior bracing.
Andy Abeyta QUAD-CITY TIMES
Elaborate molding embellishes the cornice of the old Buchanan school. All of this will be restored as the building is renovated into 18 senior living apartments.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Developer Chris Ales points out work to be done in a room at the old Buchanan school at 2104 W. 6th St., Davenport. Although floors collapsed in one section of the building, most of them remain solid and will be refinished.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Decorative tile covers the entryway floors of the old Buchanan school in Davenport. The school had two entrances, one for girls and the other for boys. The tile will be restored.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Old signs remain above a door at the old Buchanan school building.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
The third floor of the old Buchanan school contained an auditorium with a stage in the center and a skylight above. The auditorium will become a community room during the renovation. The heavy-duty bracing was installed as an emergency stabilization measure before developer Chris Ales closed on the property. The octagonal shape at the top is the area of the skylight.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
The school's attic floor fell through two levels of the old Buchanan school. This is the area of most severe deterioration; most of the building is fairly intact.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Two staircases with spindles intact lead to the upper floors of old Buchanan school in Davenport.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
The old Buchanan school featured numerous arched windows, with arched brickwork above. In this particular area, the brick work is crumbling. Masons will restore the brick from the ground floor on up.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
A family photo in a baby bassinet is among the items that was cleaned out of old Buchanan school by the previous owner who used the building for storage.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
An old slate chalkboard with a hole drilled through it hangs in a room of the old Buchanan school in Davenport.
After living for 22 years in a six-bedroom house where they raised four children, you might expect that Frank and Terre Klipsch had some downs…
1 of 26
Quad-City developer Chris Ales is receiving an award from 1,000 Friends of Iowa for his work in renovating the former Buchanan School, later Naval Station, in Davenport. He has said it was his most challenging rehab to date.
Carpenters Rob Smiley, left, and Brett Barton of Smiley Boys run panel rails and stiles through a surface planer in a make-shift workshop in the lower level of the old Buchanan School. This workshop will eventually be an apartment.
Overgrown brush has been removed and the exterior of the old Buchanan School at 2104 W. 6th St., southwest of the Putnam Museum, Davenport, looks altogether different than it did a year ago. Most notable, the windows have glass.
This room with arched windows will be the living room of an apartment in the building that developer Chris Ales is branding as the Naval Station, a nod to its use by the Navy after it closed as Buchanan School.
Contractors on scaffolding work on the skylight of the old Buchanan School, a feature that was close to falling in when developer Chris Ales took possession of the building last year. He is redeveloping the building into a senior housing complex that will be called The Naval Station, a nod to the building's use by the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1978.
General contractor Mike Jensen of Cut Right General Contractor, Davenport, walks through what will be the kitchen area of an apartment in the old Buchanan School building, being branded as the Naval Station.
Carpenters Rob Smiley, left, and Brett Barton of Smiley Boys run panel rails and stiles through a surface planer in a make-shift workshop in the lower level of the old Buchanan School. This workshop will eventually be an apartment.
This is not a two-story room. This is two rooms, missing the floor in the middle because rain-damaged beams at the top of the old Buchanan school failed, ultimately causing the floors under it to collapse. Workers now are beginning to repair the school at 2104 W. 6th St., Davenport, and will then renovate it into 18 senior living apartments. The work is expected to be completed by the end of September 2018.
Developer Chris Ales points out work to be done in a room at the old Buchanan school at 2104 W. 6th St., Davenport. Although floors collapsed in one section of the building, most of them remain solid and will be refinished.
The third floor of the old Buchanan school contained an auditorium with a stage in the center and a skylight above. The auditorium will become a community room during the renovation. The heavy-duty bracing was installed as an emergency stabilization measure before developer Chris Ales closed on the property. The octagonal shape at the top is the area of the skylight.