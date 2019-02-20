MOLINE — A fundraiser is scheduled Sunday, March 3, at Rascals Live, 1418 15th St., to raise money for Jeff Ocheltree, a Davenport native who has been a big influence in drumming and percussion circles across the country and has worked with some of the biggest names in the business.
Ocheltree, 72, is battling Stage 4 prostate cancer, which has metastasized to other parts of his body. The March 3 benefit — scheduled for 2 to 7 p.m. — is being sponsored by the new Quad-Cities Louie Bellson Drummer's Collective, a group named in honor of the legendary jazz drummer who grew up in Moline and died 10 years ago this month at age 84.
“The drumming community has heard Jeff was in the process of battling cancer, having to get off the road, take care of himself,” Mike Mudd, a benefit organizer, said this week. “Many professional musicians do not have a health-care plan. He does have bills, and this is one way his hometown can help pitch in.”
“He taught me a lot. I give him all the credit for all I had in Nashville,” said retired drummer Kenny Brandt of Clinton, who first met Ocheltree in 1975 and founded the Bellson Collective, which has 140 members. Brandt has played for country music awards shows and on tour with Michael W. Smith and Amy Grant. “A lot of people don't realize the talent that comes out of the Quad-Cities."
“Jeff Ocheltree's name is just legendary in the drumming community,” according to thedrumshuffle.com. “Jeff essentially created the job description for drum technicians.”
He started in the music business serving as technician for drum legend Billy Cobham, with the jazz-rock group Mahavishnu Orchestra, and for John Bonham of Led Zeppelin in the late '70s, and he has been working with some of the most well-known drummers in the world ever since.
Ocheltree has worked for the Doobie Brothers, Gloria Estefan, Supertramp, Journey, Chicago, Boz Scaggs. and Chick Corea, and he was the head tech for Blue Man Group Las Vegas. For the past few years, he's worked for Santana.
The Moline benefit's silent auction items will include a drum set from Cindy Blackman of Santana; an autograph from Carlos Santana; an autographed drum head from Carl Palmer of Emerson Lake & Palmer; and more drums, cymbals, sets and autographed memorabilia.
Blackman, who's married to Carlos Santana, recently posted on Instagram: “Help us support my dear friend & drum tech Jeff Ocheltree! Not only is he a great tech, but he’s got a heart of gold and a beautiful spirit!”
“Jeff is an unsung hero in the music business,” says the fundraising page at gofundme.com/jeffocheltree, which has raised over $21,000 toward a $50,000 goal. “He is a hard-working, creative, and innovative person who has directly impacted many of the world-class musicians we see live on stage and hear on our favorite recordings.”
“Jeff is an authority on the design and production of drums and drum sets,” the site says. “He is a creator and consultant on drumming products, including his Phantom Steel snare drum and a signature drum line made of recycled Paiste cymbals.”
Ocheltree has shared his knowledge and passion with drummers all over the world. His DVD, “Trust Your Ears: The Drum Tech Explorations of Jeff Ocheltree,” is a decades-long culmination of music-industry experiences from stages and studios across the planet, the gofundme page says.
“Beyond his status as a world-class drum tech, a gifted designer and builder, a creator of drumming products, and an innovative artist, Jeff is a dear friend to many of the artists he has worked with,” the site says.
“I’m probably one of the first drum techs ever,” Ocheltree said in a 2007 Quad-City Times interview. “I learned not only how to tune drums and set them up, but I learned how to mike drums, how to work in the studio.”
“It was hard work, but we were so passionate about it because every time we set up to do a show, we knew the energy coming back to us was going to be magnificent,” he said.
In the '70s with jazz-rock group Mahavishnu Orchestra, Ocheltree worked at London’s famed Abbey Road Studios, where The Beatles recorded. “It was a beautiful time in music because everything was wide open,” he said. “There was none of this technology.”
Ocheltree's cancer treatments already have rendered him unable to work. “While his prognosis is promising and his outlook is upbeat, his financial picture is overwhelming,” the gofundme site says.
He is moving to the San Francisco Bay Area to be near his children, Celina and Kalman, so they can help him in his recovery, but Ocheltree does plan to be at the March 3 benefit, Brandt said.
Auction items will include gift certificates from area businesses and donated paintings from local artists. Live music will be provided by Bugeye Sprite and Larry Boyd & Friends. Catered food — pulled pork, chips, cookies — will be served, and the suggested donation is $10 at the door.
The Louie Bellson Drummer's Collective has attracted interest from drummers around the country, but membership is limited to those from the Quad-Cities, Brandt said. The group plans to offer free or low-cost clinics to inner-city children at Rascals and the River Music Experience in Davenport, he said.
“The collective goal is to help grow the music community, especially the percussionists in the Quad-Cities,” Mudd said, noting the group also wants to help students buy drums and related supplies.
“With drummers and drum techs, there’s a camaraderie that’s unparalleled to any other instrument,” Ocheltree said in a 2007 Quad-City Times interview. “The drumming community has always pulled together to help each other.”
If you have any auction items or baskets that can be donated for the benefit, call Mudd at 309-235-9755.