Q-C foundation awards $400,000; housing seen as looming need

With state moratoriums lifted on residential evictions for nonpayment of rent, the Salvation Army expects a 30-40 increase in need among all social service agencies dealing with housing needs over the summer.
People who got behind on rent and/or utility bills because of a loss of income related to COVID-19 are going to need time to catch up now that they're returning to work or getting more hours, Major Scott Shelbourn, of the Salvation Army of the Quad-Cities, said Friday.
The Salvation Army is one of 12 agencies in Rock Island County that received on Friday a total of $245,000 in new or additional support from the Quad-Cities Disaster Recovery Fund of the Quad-Cities Community Foundation, a partnership of the Quad-Cities Community Foundation, United Way of the Quad-Cities and the Regional Development Authority.
The grants represent a milestone.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the area in March, more than $1 million has now been granted back to the region to support response efforts in eastern Iowa and western Illinois. The intent has been to get the money into the hands of people and agencies in need as quickly as possible.
The foundation also announced on Friday an award of $50,000 to Carroll County, Illinois, in partnership with the Mount Carroll Community Foundation, and another $105,000 to Whiteside County, Illinois, in partnership with the Fulton Association for Community Enrichment and the Morrison Area Community Foundation.
All money awarded Friday — $400,000 total — came from the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund, a fund established by the United Way of Illinois and the Alliance of Illinois Community Foundations in collaboration with the Office of Governor J.B. Pritzker.
State fund administrators gave the money to the Quad-Cities foundation distribute.
"We are deeply honored to have been trusted with getting these critical resources out the door and into the hands of nonprofits supporting basic human needs in northwestern Illinois," Sherry Ristau, president and CEO of the Quad-Cities Community Foundation, said in a news release.
The Carroll and Whiteside county entities receiving grants are geographic affiliates of the Quad-Cities foundation.
Because the money is coming from an Illinois fund, all Quad-City agencies receiving grants are to use it to help people of Illinois.
The Salvation Army received $30,000 that Major Shelbourn said will help families in addition to the population it normally serves.
"This is adding to what we normally do," he said. "We are adding more capacity."
At all times, the Salvation Army's goal is to keep families in their homes, where they are at, because that promotes stability, especially if children are involved.
"If we can keep people in their current dwelling, that's the best," Shelbourn said.
He expects about half the $30,000 will be spent on homeless prevention, helping with rent and utilities, and the other half on paying for shelter for people for whom that is not possible.
Other agencies
Alternatives for the Older Adult. Another Quad-City agency that tries to keep people in their homes is Alternatives for Older Adults; it provides elderly people with help such as homemaker visits or meals so that they can manage by themselves without having to go to a care center.
Alternatives received $10,000 in this latest round of grants and, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, needs are evolving, Kathy Weiman Alternatives CEO, explained.
One service Alternatives provides is respite care, or paying someone to come into a home and stay with an elderly person so that the regular caregiver can get a break. This need increased with the coronavirus because regular homemakers weren't able to come, so family members were pressed into service and sometimes became overwhelmed.
Alternatives might also provide medical equipment to family members so they can give care; normally, a homemaker would have access to these supplies.
Alternatives also has started a program called "a ring for care" in which it calls people very week to make sure they are doing OK and to connect them with counseling if they think a mental health issue is developing because of isolation.
Alternatives actively serves about 1,100 people in Rock Island County, Weiman said.
River Bend Foodbank. Demand for food in April and May was up about 34 percent compared to the same months in 2019, Michael Miller, president and CEO of the foodbank, said.
The demand is leveling, but continues high, and the foodbank faces what Miller calls "a triple threat."
First is the demand and second is the serious interruption of the supply chain.
In normal times, the foodbank would get about 70 percent of its food in donations, but during the last two months that has fallen to 56 percent, meaning Miller has to buy food.
To meet COVID safety guidelines, all food has to be pre-packed, so he is looking for what he calls "shelf stable" food such as peanut butter, chili and canned meats as well as canned fruits and vegetables.
But because of supply chain disruption, he can't always find those products in the quantity he needs, such as a semi-truck load.
"I just can't find it, or the lead times are much longer than normal, going out to July and August," he said.
The foodbank has about a month's supply of food on hand and Miller is constantly placing orders, "but I still don't know how long it will last."
The third threat is what he calls "substantially inhibited operational methods."
While the foodbank used to be abuzz with hundreds of volunteers coming in to pick up food, distribution now has to be "no contact" so there is much more packing by staff.
Thankful for community support
Both Miller and Major Shelbourn praised the Quad-City community for its generosity.
Miller said that while the foodbank has had significantly increased expenses, it also has seen an outpouring of support from individuals, organizations and foundations.
"We're hearing from hundreds of people we haven't heard from before," he said. "It's been amazing and encouraging. I don't know how long it will last so we're trying to be careful, trying to stretch (resources) out over time.
"What we are doing now is hard, but it would have been so much harder" without increased financial support, Miller said. "We're so appreciative of the community's support and participation."
Shelbourn echoed those remarks. The Salvation Army has been able to help "hundreds and hundreds" of people who would have gone without had it not been for donations flowing in from individuals and from organizations such as the Quad-Cities Community Foundation.
"The Quad-Cities is one of the more generous places I have ever lived," he said.
