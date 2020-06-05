Q-C foundation awards $400,000; housing seen as looming need

But because of supply chain disruption, he can't always find those products in the quantity he needs, such as a semi-truck load.

"I just can't find it, or the lead times are much longer than normal, going out to July and August," he said.

The foodbank has about a month's supply of food on hand and Miller is constantly placing orders, "but I still don't know how long it will last."

The third threat is what he calls "substantially inhibited operational methods."

While the foodbank used to be abuzz with hundreds of volunteers coming in to pick up food, distribution now has to be "no contact" so there is much more packing by staff.

Thankful for community support

Both Miller and Major Shelbourn praised the Quad-City community for its generosity.

Miller said that while the foodbank has had significantly increased expenses, it also has seen an outpouring of support from individuals, organizations and foundations.

"We're hearing from hundreds of people we haven't heard from before," he said. "It's been amazing and encouraging. I don't know how long it will last so we're trying to be careful, trying to stretch (resources) out over time.