Q-C group gets award for cutting food waste

She gave a special shout-out to Chris Carton of the River Center and Chef Yolanda Jefferson of Black Pearl Catering for their help in facilitating food donations from "point A to point B."

The 19 establishments that participate in the program on a regular basis are Arby’s, the Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley community school districts, Black Pearl Catering, Crawford Brew Works, Dairy Queen, Davenport Elk’s Club, Donuts & More, Garden Ministry, Hemispheres Bistro, Jumer’s Casino & Hotel, Kwik Trip, Inc. / Kwik Star, North Scott Foods, Popcorn Charlie and Co., Ross’ Restaurant, Target, The River Center/The Adler Theatre, Village Corner Deli and Word of Life Food Pantry.

Among the groups that receive food are Café on Vine, The Salvation Army, Humility Homes & Services, Churches United and Word of Life Food Pantry.

Since the partnership began tracking its food diversions in 2017, it has tallied more than 52,000 pounds going to people instead of landfills, McDonough said.

The award from the EPA was for work done in calendar year 2018.

"This coalition has helped the Quad-Cities reduce hunger, save homey and protect the environment by diverting food waste from landfills, EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford said in a news release announcing the award.