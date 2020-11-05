Q-C Haven of Hope holds fall fundraiser

Q-C Haven of Hope is having its annual fall fundraiser Friday.

The program “The Journey out of Homelessness” will feature Luekainna Hodges, a local activist that has risen up out of homelessness and become an advocate for change; and our past residents sharing their successes.

There is a curbside dinner option; online auction and booze barrel raffle.

Q-C Haven of Hope provides a refuge for women and their children and a safe haven. Beyond providing safety and shelter, Q-C Haven of Hope mentors, supports and connects families to the services and people they need to become self-sufficient.

Learn more and purchase tickets at: www.HopeandHarmonyfundraiser.com.

Public link for the online auction: charityauctionstoday.com search for Q-C Haven of Hope. The auction is open for bidding. Bidding closes at 8:30 p.m., Friday. Event tickets are required for the program.

Quad-City Times​

