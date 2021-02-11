Q-C Hispanic Chamber Commerce hosts mobile blood drive

The Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center have teamed up in hosting a mobile blood drive from 3-6 p.m., February 17, at two locations:

• Iowa side: TBK Bank, 852 Middle Road, Bettendorf, parking lot behind Subway. Iowa Scheduling Link

• Illinois Side: TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Dr., Moline. Illinois Scheduling Link

Online Scheduling is required for this event.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented challenges to the U.S. blood supply. Donor centers have experienced a dramatic reduction in donations due to the implementation of social distancing and the cancellation of blood drives.

The community can also donate at any of the local centers by giving a group code (4018) or mentioning, The Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce when registering themselves or calling for an appointment.

Quad-City Times

