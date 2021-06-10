 Skip to main content
Q-C Hispanic Chamber of Commerce cancels 2021 Gala
Q-C Hispanic Chamber of Commerce cancels 2021 Gala

Viva Quad-Cities and the Greater Quad-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce have canceled its 2021 major fundraising events due to the uncertainty surrounding Covid-19, as well as the comfort of supporters.

The events were scheduled for September.

Even though the annual fundraisers will not be held, the groups' missions remain.

This year, the organizations have joined forces to establish a letter campaign and video event themed Mariachis and Margaritas to be released on September 9.

In addition, a fun-filled Quad-Cities Best Margarita contest will be launched to encourage support for businesses. The friendly contest is to market and highlight area establishments, while encouraging patrons to visit.

The Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce supports and enhances business success and unique contributions to our Hispanic and cultural identities.

Quad-City Times​

