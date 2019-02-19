Most Americans likely did not notice a Feb. 14 suicide bomb attack that killed 40 India security forces in the Indian part of disputed Kashmir, but Quad-City residents with roots in India certainly did.
About 70 people of Indian heritage gathered Tuesday night in the gym of the Bettendorf Community Center to pay homage to the men who died in the terrorist attack for which a group said to be based in Pakistan has claimed responsibility.
One of several speakers said the time has come for India to strike back at Pakistan, reflecting sentiments also voiced in India as tensions escalate between the two long-time, nuclear-armed rivals.
The attack in India occurred in the district of Pulwama in the state of Jammu and Kashmir as a convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force was riding in vehicles and were run into by another vehicle carrying a bomb, according to news reports.
Jangbir Thakur of Bettendorf, who served nine years in the Indian Army as a commissioned officer, said he has seen these kinds of incidents before and that the situation has gone “beyond any peaceful talks anymore.”
“India has tried everything over the years to be peaceful. I am a firm believer in enough chances have been given to Pakistan that has not worked. Pakistan needs to be taught, and taught with a whip.”
Also part of the observance was the placing of 40 yellow roses, one for each of the victims, on a large table draped with white cloth that also held lighted candles and posters with photos of the men, a list of their names and a photo of the wreckage.
A Sikh priest led a prayer in Punjabi and also a singing of the Indian national anthem. A recording of the American national anthem also was played.
The Pakistani government has denied any involvement in the attack, according to news reports.
In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned Pakistan to expect a "strong response" to the bombing, raising fears of conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbors, according to the Reuters news agency.