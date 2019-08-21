Ben Leischner’s experience as a pilot is helping him greatly in his decision making as executive director of the Quad City International Airport.
He knows how valuable fuel stops are to pilots, and how pilots pay attention to the price of fuel.
That experience has helped lead the second-year director to making the airport a self-service fuel stop for small planes in transit in the area.
And the availability of self-service fuel has led to a double-digit improvement in tower movements — or flight activity — at the airport during the past two months when compared to the same two months a year ago.
Tower movements are total landings and takeoffs of any aircraft — large or small — at an airport.
The number was 3,265 movements in July 2018, and it was up to 3,803 this past July, an increase of 16%. In June, it movements were up 18% over June a year ago.
“It’s double-digit growth; it’s definitely movement in the right way,” Leischner said. “What’s really driving that number is the general aviation activity, the small airplanes that are coming to the airport that weren’t coming before.”
They are coming because the airport is now offering self-service aviation fuel, something it was not offering a year ago.
“So a lot of airplanes that are transit in the area end up landing here and buying fuel and then flying back out,” he said.
The fuel is very competitively priced, too.
Currently, Leischner said, aviation fuel is priced at about $6.23 a gallon at airports offering full-service pumps, and it’s priced at $2.99 a gallon at the Quad City International Airport's self-service pumps.
Leischner sees the value of that cost savings from his own experience flying.
“Multiple times I've flown to Clinton to buy fuel — before we had self-service,” he said. “I would fuel up in Clinton on my way home and then come home.”
Recently, during a three-hour flight from Detroit, the value of having self-service fuel at the Moline airport really showed itself to Leischner.
“The other day, our system was out of service while we were doing some work, and I was coming back from Detroit,” he said. “I diverted to Kewanee to buy fuel because it makes a big difference."
“If you are burning 10 to 20 gallons per hour, it’s a significant amount of money.”
A pilot of a small plane making a trip to Detroit — which would take about 30 gallons of fuel — could save about $60 by buying fuel in Moline, Leischner estimated.
“If you are going to be flying over it anyway, it’s a matter of going out of your way a minute or two,” he said of stopping for the cheaper fuel in the Quad-Cities.
To him, the fact that fuel sales bring in 10 cents a gallon through a fuel fee to the airport is minor compared to potential larger payoffs.
“The whole goal isn't to make money for the airport authority at all,” he said. “The goal is to stimulate activity so that we can attract viable businesses that are targeting those types of activity like A and P (air frame and power plant) mechanics, or avionics shops, or even a cafe or something on that side of the airfield.
“The goal is to build more activity,” he said, “so it can lead to more business being located here versus somewhere else.”