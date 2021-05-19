Q-C International Airport closing gap on travel decline

The Quad-City International Airport in Moline continues to close the gap on travel decline.
Passenger traffic for April yielded more than 36,000 passengers. For comparison, April 2020 saw just under 3,000 passengers because of the pandemic.
Moving forward, the airport will use 2019 passenger numbers as a comparison to measure recovery.
“We typically see a slight dip in April coming off of the busy spring break season so the slight bump in passenger numbers was a welcome sight,” said Benjamin Leischner, A.A.E., executive director. “Remaining customer-focused has helped us weather the industry’s most difficult year in history and will continue to be what helps set us apart and bring travelers back.”
The biggest gains in travel continue to be in the leisure market as families take advantage of more flexible work and school schedules, and loosening restrictions at popular destinations.
Business travel is still lagging though industry experts are looking toward a late summer or early fall timeframe for possible recovery.
“We serve a large number of business travelers so we know a big part of our recovery will depend on when businesses start sending people back out on the road,” said Leischner. “We know we are in for a long road ahead to full recovery but we will continue working with airlines to restore service and explore any new opportunities that will not only help support our economic recovery as a region but all our QC travelers.”
As mask mandates begin to relax throughout the U.S., travelers should be aware that the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) extended the face mask requirement that includes airports and commercial aircraft through September 13. Free face coverings are provided at each entrance at QC Airport.
About the airport
Quad Cities International Airport is located in Moline, Illinois, and serves passengers from western Illinois and eastern Iowa. With 10 nonstop destinations, the airport served over 700,000 passengers in 2019. Four major airlines operate out of QC Airport including Allegiant Air, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines. The airport boasts a 10,000-foot runway that can land any aircraft in any weather conditions, as well as U.S. Customs and Border Protection as an International Port of Entry Airport. Charter and fueling services are available. For more information visit qcairport.com.
Quad-City Times