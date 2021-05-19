Q-C International Airport closing gap on travel decline

The Quad-City International Airport in Moline continues to close the gap on travel decline.

Passenger traffic for April yielded more than 36,000 passengers. For comparison, April 2020 saw just under 3,000 passengers because of the pandemic.

Moving forward, the airport will use 2019 passenger numbers as a comparison to measure recovery.

“We typically see a slight dip in April coming off of the busy spring break season so the slight bump in passenger numbers was a welcome sight,” said Benjamin Leischner, A.A.E., executive director. “Remaining customer-focused has helped us weather the industry’s most difficult year in history and will continue to be what helps set us apart and bring travelers back.”

The biggest gains in travel continue to be in the leisure market as families take advantage of more flexible work and school schedules, and loosening restrictions at popular destinations.

Business travel is still lagging though industry experts are looking toward a late summer or early fall timeframe for possible recovery.