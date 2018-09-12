U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, and Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, both D-Ill., announced Wednesday that the Quad City International Airport has received $444,128 in grant funding from the Department of Transportation.
The federal money will be used to expand the Moline airport’s service road. The airport's safety and efficiency of operations heavily depend on a reliable service road, the three officials noted
In September 2017, the three lawmakers secured funding for the airport to rehabilitate lighting systems for Runway 9/27 and Taxiway H to enhance safe airfield operations during low visibility conditions.
"Every dollar invested in our infrastructure generates about $2 worth of new economic activity," said Bustos. "This is why it’s so important for us to continue strengthening vital transportation centers such as the Quad City International Airport."
Durbin said improving service, safety and efficiency are vital to the health of an airport, and today’s funding will help make infrastructure improvements at the airport with those points in mind.
"Securing federal resources to revitalize Illinois’ infrastructure and transportation systems is one of my top priorities in the Senate," said Duckworth.