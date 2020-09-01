Q-C International, Muscatine Municipal airports to receive nearly $3 million each in federal grants

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Today U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao announced the Quad City International Airport and the Muscatine Municipal Airport will receive over $5.8 million in infrastructure and safety grants.

The grants are part of a $1.2 billion federal investment designed to improve the nation's infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities. The grants are being made available through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Program and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. It will impact 405 airports in 50 states and six U.S. territories.

Chao made the announcement in a release.

The Quad City International Airport will receive $2,897,860 to buy an aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle and improve the terminal building.

“I want to thank our legislators who continue to be advocates for the Quad City International Airport,” said Benjamin Leischner, executive director, Quad City International Airport. “Their support bolsters our efforts to modernize our airport for the sake of our passengers, so they have a reliable and pleasant experience, but also for our employees, who dedicate so much of themselves to providing valuable air service to our community.”