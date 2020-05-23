Q-C kids create car wash art
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Davenport man has been arrested on a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the death of his mother early Thursday.
- Updated
Illinois Quad-Citians join Iowa Quad-City reopening customers
Davenport man charged with robbery, theft after stealing person's purse, striking victim with stolen truck
- Updated
A Davenport man who was placed on work release from prison in November is facing robbery and theft charges after Davenport police said he robb…
- Updated
The tiny park at the corner of 11th and Mound streets in the Village of East Davenport has been private property for decades, but it's been us…
- Updated
Bettendorf city administrator: Cancel parade, sell Life Fitness Center, to keep full-time employees and save money
- Updated
A good Monday to all. Rick's Six is back after a week off. Here's what is happening around the Quad-Cities today.
- Updated
The City of Davenport will not open Dohse, Fejervery and Annie Wittenmyer pools and aquatic centers this summer.
- Updated
Says he'll return to campaigning after surgery.
- Updated
Two young patients with a rare inflammatory syndrome linked to COVID-19 illness in children are being treated in a Cedar Rapids hospital, The …
- Updated
A Davenport man has been arrested on a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the death of his mother early Thursday.