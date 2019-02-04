CLIVE, Iowa — A Quad-Cities man claimed a $1 million Mega Millions prize Monday that he won last month when he stopped for coffee and a snack at a central-Iowa convenience store.
“It just happened to be the right one, I guess,” Danny Lovett said with a laugh as he claimed his prize at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive. “So, it worked out for me.”
Lovett, 60, of East Moline, drives a truck on a route from Davenport to Des Moines. He said that the Kum & Go store at 1200 N. Walnut St. in Colfax is a regular stop for him during his drive.
He won his prize in the Mega Millions drawing on Jan. 15, but didn’t check his ticket until a few days later.
Then with the frigid winter weather that Iowa and the rest of the Midwest have faced over the past couple weeks, Lovett said he waited until the weather improved a bit to head to the lottery to claim his prize.
As he claimed his prize, he recalled looking at his ticket and realizing he’d matched the first five numbers in the Mega Millions drawing.
“You count and you count and you look and it’s like, ‘There’s no way!’” Lovett said. “Then you wake people up out of bed so they can see, too. It’s a great thing.”
Lovett said he plans to use his winnings to buy a house, put a big chunk away for retirement, help his family and buy a car he’s wanted for decades: a 1972 Ford Mustang fastback.
“I’m going to get right on the internet when I leave here,” he said. “It’s just a car I’ve always wanted since I was a kid and never could have one. Now I can have one!”
Lovett’s ticket was one of two in the country to win a $1 million prize in the Jan. 15 Mega Millions drawing. The other was purchased in California.
Lovett came within one number of having at least a share of that night’s $55 million jackpot, matching the first five numbers but missing the Mega Ball. No one matched all six numbers to win the jackpot, so the big prize continued to climb.
That night’s winning numbers were: 29-52-58-60-62 and Mega Ball 7. The Megaplier number was 2.
Kum & Go received a $1,000 bonus from the Iowa Lottery for selling the $1 million-winning ticket at one of its stores.