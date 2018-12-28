Quad-City martial artist John Morrow will raise funds for local children's charities by doing 1,000 push-ups, 1,000 sit-ups and 1,000 leg lifts in one hour on the day before his 67th birthday.
The 2019 Fitness Challenge will be held at 1 p.m., January 5, at CASI, 1035 W. Kimberly Road in Davenport.
Money raised for the event will go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the Children's Therapy Center and Kids Against Hunger.
The public is invited to bring cash or check donations to the event. Checks should be made out to "Optimist International." The Quad-City Morning Optimist Club is co-sponsoring the event and will match all donations.
The annual event has raised thousands for children's charities. Morrow's goal this year is $4,400. At the event, Morrow will break a brick with his bare hands every time an additional $100 is raised.
The public is invited to attend and to participate by doing push-ups, sit-ups and leg lifts with Morrow during the event. Participants may also get sponsors to donate on their behalf.